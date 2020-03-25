SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumitomo Corporation, through Sumitomo Corporation of Americas ("SCOA"), announced today its investment in Origin WirelessTM ("Origin" or "the company"), a developer of advanced wireless sensing technologies for various "Smart Life" applications. SCOA's investment will help Origin accelerate its integration with 5G mobile, enhancing the company's solutions portfolio.
"Our investment is just the start of this strategic partnership," stated Tak Niki, Head of SCOA's Silicon Valley office and General Manager of its Media & Digital Group. "Origin has already demonstrated its potential with the applications they have developed to date using Wi-Fi wireless integration. We look forward to being strong partners – and even customers – as they continue to progress and find new ways to utilize this powerful technology."
Origin's technology transforms Wi-Fi devices into Wi-Fi sensors. The company's patented wireless AITM algorithms leverage Wi-Fi signals to gain unprecedented visibility of an indoor environment. This technology allows for the detection of the smallest of movements, such as the rise and fall of a human chest. Origin currently provides solutions for three core product lines: Origin Home, Origin Health, and Origin Tracking. Their applications target smart homes, cars, buildings and factories, with use-cases in security monitoring, asset/people tracking, and elderly well-being monitoring.
"We are excited to work with SCOA to bring AI-enabled wireless sensing to everyone in the 5G era, transforming the vast global 4G/5G and WiFi infrastructure into intelligent sensing networks at your service," said Dr. Ray Liu, Founder and CEO of Origin Wireless. "Towards our vision of Wireless AI for Smart LifeTM, we innovate with our smart wireless AITM technologies to enable our partners to differentiate with value-added services, providing richer and broader Smart Life experiences."
SCOA and its parent, Sumitomo Corporation, have the ability to improve Origin's current technology with 5G integration and then grow its product line further by applying it across its vast network. SCOA's wide-ranging industries and diverse business portfolio make it an ideal partner for applying use-cases. From healthcare to security, logistics and public infrastructure, there are multiple opportunities already in discussion between SCOA's various business groups, unlocking significant growth potential for both companies in this space.
About Sumitomo Corporation of Americas
Established in 1952 and headquartered in New York City, Sumitomo Corporation of Americas (SCOA) has 8 offices in major U.S. cities. SCOA is the largest subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, one of the world's leading traders of goods and services. As an integrated business enterprise, Sumitomo Corporation has emerged as a major organizer of multinational projects, an expediter of ideas, an important international investor and financier, and a powerful force for distribution of products and global communications through a network of offices worldwide.
The company's core business groups include Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related and Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. For more information visit www.sumitomocorp.com
About Origin Wireless
Origin Wireless, based in Greenbelt, MD is changing the way the world views wireless signals. Origin's patented wireless AITM technology, winner of the prestigious CEATEC 2017 Grand Prix Award and most recently the CES 2020 Innovation Award, enables users to build a wide range of Wi-Fi smart home and smart tracking applications with high performance, low cost and ease of use. For more information on Origin Wireless, visit http://www.originwirelessAI.com