SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp EDMO, leading Bay Area non-profit offering STEAM and SEL (social emotional learning) camps and programs, announced its line-up of online summer camps that will provide a rich and engaging virtual experience for kids in Pre-k to 8th grade, while still moderating screen time.
The week-long, 2.5 hour morning & afternoon camps, will kick off the week of June 8 and will be led by experienced Camp EDMO staff. Camp sessions, arranged by age groups, are geared to maker, science and tech projects, but will also include rallies, snack breaks, SEL games, and indoor recreation.
"We're still a camp organization, but the best way we can be of service in this new era is to leverage our existing values to transform ourselves into the most kind, courageous and equitable online learning organization in the world," said Ed Caballero, Camp EDMO's Executive Director and Co-founder.
To give parents and campers a better idea of what online camp will look and feel like, Camp EDMO is offering a free virtual open house on May 5 at 5:30 p.m. PDT. Registration for the open house is available at campedmo.org.
Half-day, online camps are priced at $150 per week. In order to make all of its programs financially accessible to as many families as possible, EDMO has introduced something new and radically different - honor system pricing, providing two "honor codes" for 50% or 80% off the already low program prices. This new model is one it plans to use for camp programs moving forward.
It is also continuing its popular interactive EDMO Live! Drop-in groups throughout the summer. These live sessions are 45 minutes for ages 4-5 to 1.25 hours in length for older children and focus on fun activities such as science, coding, Minecraft, Roblox, stop-motion animation and even hula dancing. To date, more than 800 kids in nine different states and two countries have participated in EDMO Live!
About Camp EDMO:
Camp EDMO, powered by Edventure More (EDMO), is a year-round 501(c)(3) non-profit enrichment organization, providing high-quality, high-access maker-infused science, tech and nature programs that foster intellectual, social, emotional, and physical intelligence in children. By partnering with top Bay Area universities, museums and industry professionals, EDMO's unique framework incorporates the latest and most scientifically proven methods of whole child and character development. Edventure More is a local force in the national movement to reduce Summer Learning Loss, build Social Emotional Learning and 21st Century Skills, save hands-on learning in schools and make equitable, high-quality STEAM & SEL education programs accessible to all communities in order to cultivate curious, courageous and kind humans everywhere. 5% of all of summer camp proceeds and 100% of donations support camper scholarships and subsidize the cost of maker-infused science & technology programs in schools.
