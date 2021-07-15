ST. LOUIS, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This summer, 31 college-level students will get the chance to experience working at a mining and metals company as part of The Doe Run Company's (Doe Run) 2021 internship. The program gives students hands-on experience for their future careers in mining, engineering and geology.
This year's intern class includes undergraduate, graduate and doctoral student interns from 16 colleges and universities in 10 states, including 16 students from Missouri schools. Internships are offered at Doe Run's Southeast Missouri Mining and Milling Division (SEMO), the Resource Recycling facility, and the Exploration, Research and Technical Development department. Interns will have the chance to apply concepts learned in their studies by working on projects to support active operations.
"Our internship helps students grow their experience outside of the classroom and work on meaningful projects that impact our daily operations," said Dianne Whitaker, director of human resources at Doe Run. "We're proud to help mentor young professionals for successful careers in the industry and find that their fresh thinking and energy often give our own team new perspective."
The majority of the interns will work in Doe Run's Exploration department, where they will help analyze and digitize historical drilling data. The following students and recent graduates will support the department:
Peter Hekman – geology student, Calvin College
Blake Butcher – master's student in geology, East Carolina University
Francesca Glackin – geology student, Kutztown University
Desirae Hayes – business student, Mineral Area College
Jaren Schuette – geology student, Missouri State University
Sarah Hudson – recent geology graduate, Missouri State University
Joshua Piggott – geological engineering student, Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T)
Melodie Wilcox – mining engineering student, Missouri S&T
Alexis Morgan – environmental engineering student, Missouri S&T
Shelby Clark – recent geology graduate, Missouri S&T
Andrew Holstrom – master's student in geology, Missouri S&T
Trey Anglim – recent master's graduate in geology and geophysics, Missouri S&T
Brandon Sullivan – doctorate student in geology, Missouri S&T
Dominique Cottrell – master's student in mineral engineering, New Mexico Institute of Mining & Technology
David Muller – master's student in geology, New Mexico Institute of Mining & Technology
Madison Swartz – geology student, Purdue University
Samuel Hatfield – geological engineering student, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology
Jim Bradford III – geology student, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology
Keri Sullivan – recent geoscience graduate, Tarleton State University
Matthew Gomez – geology student, Texas A&M University
William-David Vanderpuye – petroleum engineering student, Texas A&M University
Connor Harris – recent geology graduate, University of Florida
Thomas Casteel – master's student in geology, University of Houston
Jacob Raab – earth science student, University of Minnesota Twin Cities
Robert Yao – master's student in geoscience, University of Texas, Dallas
In addition, several interns will support engineering and environmental teams at Doe Run's Resource Recycling facility and its mines and mills:
Corey Smith – chemical engineering student, Missouri S&T, will serve as a metallurgy intern.
Chandler Cairatti – mechanical engineering student, Missouri S&T, will support aspects of the battery recycling process.
Kaleb Tuinstra – mechanical engineering student, Missouri S&T, also will support Doe Run's battery recycling process.
Madeline Keith – environment and earth science student, Southeast Missouri State University, will work on projects at the Resource Recycling facility.
Nathan Mehrer – environmental engineering student, Missouri S&T, will focus on environmental projects at the mines and mills.
Henry Politte – chemistry student, Missouri S&T, will be an intern at the SEMO Lab.
Employment in the mining sector is expected to grow by more than 13% by 2029, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with an estimated 3.5 million jobs in STEM fields by 2025. These skills are critical in the fields of mining, engineering and manufacturing for Missouri businesses like Doe Run. In addition to the annual internship program, Doe Run partners with local colleges, including Missouri S&T and Mineral Area College, to provide scholarships and equipment donations that help train the future workforce.
About The Doe Run Company
Based in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, The Doe Run Company is a privately held natural resources company and a global provider of lead, copper and zinc concentrates. Dedicated to environmentally responsible mineral and metal production, Doe Run operates one of the world's largest, single-site lead recycling centers, located in Boss, Missouri, and mines one of the world's largest lead mining districts, also in Missouri. The Doe Run Company and its subsidiaries deliver products and services necessary to provide power, protection and convenience. Doe Run has operations in Missouri, Washington and Arizona. For more information, visit http://www.doerun.com.
Media Contact
Maggie Donnelly, Standing Partnership, +1 (314) 807-9455, mdonnelly@standingpartnership.com
SOURCE The Doe Run Company