CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charlotte-based leadership advisory firm, Summit Leadership Partners, has been recognized as one of Inc. 5000s fastest growing companies in America in 2021 for the second year in a row. To receive this prestigious award again is evidence that even during uncertain times, leadership advisors are critical partners in helping boards, investors and CEOs scale their business and improve organization performance.
"We're honored to be ranked again alongside some of the most elite companies in the US who have been able to stay strong and resilient through adversity, and were able to push through the uncertainties of this pandemic," said CEO, Dan Hawkins. "I'm proud of my team for the hard work they've put in this year and the excellent client service they've provided. Because of their dedication, and the trust they have established with our clients during difficult times, our 2021 growth and overall financial performance is outpacing levels before the pandemic."
This year's Inc. 5000 recognition comes after Summit launched a new proprietary DEI inclusive leader index for assessing and developing leaders, launched its second annual private equity study, began providing advisory services for company boards, added eight new employees around the US, announced partnerships with two major universities to spearhead student leadership learning programs, and partnered with Girls on the Run, a national charity organization to support leadership learning and growth in young women. Also, the firm recently expanded its presence in the greater Los Angeles area this year with new hire Peggy Boyer, and has continued to strengthen its products and service offerings in Charlotte, Nashville, Austin, Dallas, New York, Denver, and San Francisco.
"Growth offers us a great opportunity to increase our impact beyond just the work we do with our clients," stated Todd Fryling, Partner at Summit Leadership Partners. "It's important to Summit that effective leadership skills are taught from an early age. That's why Summit decided to become more active and involved in the community. It will only make our job as leadership advisors more rewarding when today's diverse youth are taught leadership skills early on and one day climb their way to the top of the corporate ladder."
To qualify for the Inc. 5000 list, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. Companies must be US-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, several companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million.
"I believe our strong growth has a direct correlation to the remote and digital consulting offerings we provide, in addition to how we adapted DEI strategies and capabilities within the firm and our client services." said Corinne Mason, Partner, Summit Leadership Partners. "We believe that when companies have a more inclusive leadership team, those leaders have more diversity of thought when making decisions, which in turn grows a company's bottom line. It's a win-win situation where everyone benefits and grows."
"Summit Leadership Partners has emerged from the pandemic with a more capable team, improved products, a galvanized company culture, and more clients than ever," Hawkins concludes. "I am thrilled for Summit's future and would like to personally thank our talented team and loyal clients for their role in achieving this award."
About Summit Leadership Partners, LLC
Summit Leadership Partners advises boards, investors, CEOs, and senior leaders on strategically scaling business through talent and organization assessment, coaching, executive team effectiveness, leadership development and organization performance improvement. In addition to using advanced behavioral science and data driven tools to uncover opportunities and challenges, our exceptional consulting team deploys real-world solutions based on proven business experience and acumen. In 2020, Summit was in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, ranked #5 on Consulting Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies, and was listed in the top 10 in Charlotte Business Journal's Fast 50. Summit Leadership Partners is located in Austin, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, and San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.summitleadership.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
