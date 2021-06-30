ARLINGTON, Va., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded the IT Business Support Services contract to Summit2Sea Consulting, LLC. Summit2Sea will support the Office of the Comptroller, which provides expert financial stewardship of Agency resources and fiscal activities. As prime contractor, Summit2Sea will perform business architecture, software development and applications help desk activities to support the generation, tracking and reporting of all budgeting and accounting events. "We are excited to work with DARPA and support their mission to maintain technological superiority of the U.S. military and prevent technological surprise from harming U.S. national security through sponsorship of revolutionary, high-payoff research and development," stated Bryan Eckle (partner of the firm). 

About Summit2Sea:

Summit2Sea Consulting (S2S) is an information technology and management consulting firm that provides hyper-personalized, innovative solutions to Federal and Commercial clients by combining people, process and technology. Summit2Sea specializes in delivering Data Analytics, System Integration, Cloud Migration and Intelligent Automation by combining Machine Learning and RPA.

Find out more at https://sum2sea.com.  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summit2sea-consulting-llc-awarded-darpa--it-business-support-services-contract-301323040.html

SOURCE SUMMIT2SEA CONSULTING, LLC

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.