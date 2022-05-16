Wayne Rueger, Head of Service & Operations at SumnerOne stated that "Collabtic has been a great provider of the service platform enabling their organization to drive knowledge sharing amongst their technicians, making their service process more efficient.
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Collabtic has grown significantly since it's humble beginnings in 2017. Collabtic has become a business-critical platform for service organizations increasing service productivity and driving knowledge retention.
Wayne Rueger, Head of Service & Operations at SumnerOne stated that "Collabtic has been a great provider of the service platform enabling their organization to drive knowledge sharing amongst their technicians, making their service process more efficient. Collabtic's recent launch of Guided Trouble Shooting is another key feature SumoneOne is looking to leverage to develop smarter operating procedures for their technicians and installers.
Mohan Sethi, Founder of Collabtic, values the relationship with SumnerOne: "We are delighted to be working with the skilled team at SumnerOne, who have leveraged the platform to move their business forward. We are looking forward to further strengthening our relationship with SumnerOne.
Collabtic has thousands of technicians using the platform across its customer base. Collabtic offers a wide range of solutions, such as Collaboration, Document sharing, Tech Support Module, Blog-Style Information Sharing, Messaging, Guided Trouble Shooting and System Analytics. Collabtic is accessed from both web and mobile apps.
About Collabtic
Collabtic is a brand of Fieldpulse LLC, based out of Rochester Hills, Michigan. Fieldpulse is a developer of enterprise software products and custom software. It currently operates in the Printing/Imaging and Automotive industries.
About SumnerOne
SumnerOne is one of the largest independent dealers of office technology in the Midwest, representing a family of companies committed to bringing you exactly the service and technology you need to help your business run more smoothly and safely than ever. From printers and copiers, MFPs, managed IT, managed print, document management, disaster recovery and so much more. From the middle of Illinois to Wichita, Bentonville to Tulsa and everywhere in between, organizations trust SumnerOne companies to deliver the kind of technology and service that get out of the way – and let people get the job done. Why? Because when technology works so well you forget it's even there, you can accomplish more than ever. That's the power of SumnerOne.
SOURCE Collabtic
Media Contact
Mohan Sethi, Collabtic, 1 2483465376, mohan.sethi@collabtic.com
SOURCE Collabtic