WILMINGTON, Del., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading financial company, SumUp, is pleased to announce that they have surpassed three million merchants. SumUp debuted in 2012. The company provides powerful and affordable tools to small businesses looking to accept payments both online and in-store.
In their first decade of business, SumUp has acquired more than three million merchants thanks to its ability to offer payment solutions that evolve with the times. In early 202, SumUp expanded their product offerings to include a 360° payment solution launching invoicing, gift cards, mobile payments and more.
Daniel Klein, a key SumUp employee, explains the company's expansion saying, "We are committed to empowering small business owners by enabling them to accept card payments in a secure and cost-effective manner."
Daniel Klein continued, "We will always look to upgrade our offerings to ensure our clients can offer the most convenient paying experience to their customers."
SumUp thanks their three million merchants and pledges to continue to offer an incredible service in the decade ahead and beyond.
About SumUp
SumUp is a leading financial technology company, operating across 34 markets on three continents. SumUp is building a world where small businesses can be successful doing what they love. SumUp empowers business owners by enabling them to accept card payments in-store, in-app and online, in a simple, secure and cost-effective way. Today, their card readers are used by over 2 million merchants around the world. SumUp is continually developing new ways to help their customers do business, and its solutions are always intuitive and inclusive. They've launched multiple new products in 2020, including SumUp Invoices and Mobile Payments. For any press inquiries, please get in touch with us: press@sumup.com
