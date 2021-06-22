ARVADA, Colo., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sundyne, a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical pumps & compressors, today announced that David McMahon has joined the company as C&I Market Strategy Leader. In this new role, McMahon will help shape business strategy and expand the value creation for key customers in the chemical & industrial market segments.
Prior to joining Sundyne, McMahon spent more than 20 years at Baker Hughes in various product, engineering and sales roles, culminating with his tenure as area operations manager. McMahon worked as a vice president for oilfield technology company, Flotek, where he oversaw sales, engineering and manufacturing activities. David also garnered extensive consulting experience working with smaller manufacturers and providers of pumps, valves, rotating and hydraulic equipment. David earned his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Oklahoma State University, and an MBA from the University of Phoenix.
"David McMahon brings a wealth of experience to Sundyne when it comes to working with end-user customers, distribution partners and the OEMs that comprise the value chain," said Sundyne's Chief Commercial Officer Colin Guppy. "We're looking forward to leveraging David's expertise to help many of our key customers get more out of their Sundyne investments."
"I've been watching Sundyne for years, and I believe now is the perfect time to join the team," said David McMahon. "I'm impressed with the philosophy & long-term vision of Sundyne's senior management team, the sharp focus of the product teams, and the loyalty & commitment of the channel partners. I believe my skill-set fits perfectly with Sundyne's current needs, and I'm looking forward to working with Sundyne's key customers to implement our strategic initiatives."
David McMahon is based out of Sundyne's Arvada Headquarters. He can be reached at: david.mcmahon@sundyne.com.
About Sundyne:
Headquartered in Arvada, Colorado with operations and presence in Europe, the Middle East, India, Asia, Japan and China, Sundyne is a leading manufacturer of precision-engineered highly reliable, safe, and efficient centrifugal pumps and compressors for use in hydrocarbon processing, chemical processing, power generation, industrial, and high-pressure water applications. Sundyne is the world leader in delivering low-flow, high-head integrally geared centrifugal pumps and compressors as well as a leader in the supply of safe and leakage-free sealless magnetic drive centrifugal pumps and diaphragm compressors. Sundyne pumps and compressors designs are compliant with the industry's most stringent API, ANSI/ASME, and ISO standards. To learn more about the Sundyne family of precision-engineered pumps and compressors, please visit http://www.sundyne.com.
Contact:
Mike Dean
303-521-5713
Media Contact
Todd Keefe, For Immediate Release Public Relations, 617621968, Todd@firpr.com
SOURCE Sundyne