ARVADA, Colo., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sundyne, a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical pumps & compressors, today announced that Josephine Truitt has joined the company as Value Stream Leader for the PPI line of diaphragm compressors. In this new role, Josephine will enhance value to Sundyne customers by identifying business growth, ensuring on time product delivery and she will oversee planning & scheduling activities for the PPI product line.
Josephine returns to Sundyne from a three year stint at design engineering & consulting firm Syncroness, where she oversaw engineering services contractors for aerospace & defense customers. After graduating from the University of Denver with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, Josephine began her professional career as a thrust vector control design engineer for the United Space Alliance, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. In between these endeavors, Josephine spent 6 years at Sundyne, working as an ANSIMAG Manufacturing Engineer and later moving into operations and management before transitioning to pump engineering management.
"We're all pleased to welcome Josephine back to the Sundyne family," said Sundyne's Arvada General Manager Mark Rauenzahn. "She's particularly skilled at developing scalable processes that expand the footprint of engineering services, and Josephine will also serve as a subject matter expert for our Area Sales Managers & channel partners to help streamline the deployment of our technology."
"I'm returning to Sundyne for many reasons, foremost of which is the fact that the entire organization - from the shop floor, to management, to the sales teams & channel partners - care so much about the quality of the products and the customer experience," said Josephine Truitt. "I'm looking forward to collaborating again with such a highly talented and motivated team."
Josephine Truitt will be based in Arvada, Co. She can be reached at: Josephine.Truitt@sundyne.com.
