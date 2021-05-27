ARVADA, Colo., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sundyne, a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical pumps & compressors, today announced that Matt Moy has joined the company as Product Line Manager for the ANSIMAG and Sunflo product lines.
In this role, Moy will help guide product development for the ANSIMAG and Sunflo product families. He will also serve as a subject matter expert to collaborate with Sundyne's Area Sales Managers, to help channel partners and customers streamline the deployment of Sundyne's pumps.
Prior to joining Sundyne, Moy was a sealless mag-drive subject matter expert at Flowserve, supporting product engineering & business development efforts. Moy has also previously worked at Innomag, as an applications engineer, where he generated quotes for pump packages and provided technical support for non-metallic mag-drive centrifugal pumps. Matt Moy earned his Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology.
"Matt brings a well-rounded combination of product, partner and customer experience to Sundyne, and we're looking forward to leveraging his talents to help our ANSIMAG and Sunflo customers get the most out of their Sundyne investments," said Sundyne's Chief Commercial Officer Colin Guppy.
"What impresses me most about Sundyne is the aggressive nature in which the company is investing to enhance all of its product lines, its testing & support operations, and its channel partner activities," said Matt Moy. "I'm honored to join Sundyne, and I'm looking forward to doing my part to help keep the company on its impressive trajectory."
Matt Moy will be based in Chicago. He can be reached at: matt.moy@sundyne.com.
