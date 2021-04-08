ARVADA, Colo., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sundyne, a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical pumps and compressors, announced that it has been named a finalist in the 2021 Colorado Manufacturing Awards (CMAs). Co-hosted by CompanyWeek business media, Manufacturer's Edge, and supported by trade associations such as the Colorado Advanced Manufacturing Association (CAMA), the awards recognize innovative manufacturers in a region steadily emerging as a leader in North America.
In January of this year, Sundyne was nominated in the Industrial Group category. In Late March, Sundyne was named a finalist for the Industrial/Equipment Manufacturer of the Year. Winners for the 6th annual CMAs will be announced on April 29 at the CMA Winners virtual event.
With more than 400 employees in Arvada Colorado, Sundyne designs and manufacturers highly-engineered pumps & compressors for natural gas, power, chemical, petrochemical, and agro-chemical businesses in more than 100 countries around the globe.
Sundyne can trace its roots back to 1957, when the company's engineers developed the first water injection pump for the Boeing 707. In the 1960s Sundyne engineers leveraged the company's innovative high-speed gearboxes (with different impeller configurations) to make the world's first gas compressor for Union Carbide. Sundyne established Colorado as its Headquarters in 1968, and the company moved to Arvada in 1977.
Over the last 70 years, Sundyne has grown its core business segments and expanded its operations in the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Japan and India – however the majority of its manufacturing (as well as half of the company's 800 employees) work in Arvada, Colorado. More recently, Sundyne has leveraged the expertise gained from its core businesses to play key roles in the development of emerging technologies, such as:
- Electric Vehicles: Sundyne's pumps are uniquely designed to handle the harsh & aggressive chemicals that are required to coat the surfaces of the electrodes on lithium ion battery cells.
- Hydrogen Fueling Stations – Sundyne's compressors are specifically designed to compress Hydrogen in a safe & reliable manner (from 20 bar to 700 bar), to address the requirements of Hydrogen fueling stations for material handling vehicles.
- COVID 19 Vaccines – Sundyne's pumps have a proven track record with the world's largest pharmaceutical companies – pumping cooling mediums for industrial-grade freeze driers that store vaccines – including COVID-19 vaccines.
"Sundyne combines a rich legacy of highly engineered technical products that have solved complex problems for decades - and today, we're growing our core businesses and leveraging our expertise to tackle new problems in emerging markets that will propel our growth for decades to come," said Sundyne's Arvada General Manager Mark Rauenzahn. "We're honored to be recognized as a finalist for the Colorado Manufacturing Awards. We're proud of Sundyne's role in the Colorado economy, and we stand behind the products we manufacturer in Arvada - which help many of the largest companies in 100 different countries around the globe."
Sundyne is committed to providing a 100% safe-working environment for its employees. Sundyne's Arvada location is an OSHA VPP Star rated site. OSHA's Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) promotes effective worksite-based safety. To be VPP Star Rated, management, labor and OSHA establish cooperative relationships that are based on a comprehensive safety & health management system. Approval into VPP is OSHA's official recognition of the outstanding efforts of employers and employees that achieve exemplary occupational safety and health.
About Sundyne:
Headquartered in Arvada, Colorado with operations and presence in Europe, the Middle East, India, Asia, Japan and China, Sundyne is a leading manufacturer of precision-engineered highly reliable, safe, and efficient centrifugal pumps and compressors for use in chemical and pharmaceutical applications, hydrocarbon processing, power generation, industrial, and high-pressure water applications. Sundyne is the world leader in delivering low-flow, high-head integrally geared centrifugal pumps and compressors as well as a leader in the supply of safe and leakage-free sealless magnetic drive centrifugal pumps and diaphragm compressors. Sundyne pumps and compressors designs are compliant with the industry's most stringent API, ANSI/ASME, and ISO standards. To learn more about the Sundyne family of precision-engineered pumps and compressors, please visit http://www.sundyne.com.
