ARVADA, Colo., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sundyne, a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical pumps and compressors, announced that it has been named Industrial Equipment Manufacturer of the Year by Company Week and Manufacturer's Edge, the producers of the 2021 Colorado Manufacturing Awards (CMAs). Sundyne's Mark Rauenzahn accepted the award yesterday at the 6th Annual CMA Winner's virtual event.
With nearly 400 employees in Arvada Colorado, Sundyne designs and manufacturers highly-engineered pumps & compressors for natural gas, power, chemical, petrochemical and agro-chemical businesses in more than 100 countries around the globe.
For more than 70 years, Sundyne has worked closely with all of the world's leading upstream, midstream and downstream energy producers, as well as the world's largest chemical and petrochemical producers. The experience gained in these markets is fueling new growth opportunities for Sundyne in emerging ES&G (Environmental, Social & Governance) markets, such as:
1. CO2 Capture & Sequestration - pumps & compressors are used to manage captured CO2 by injecting it (in liquid or gaseous phase) into capped wells or designated mines. Sundyne also helps energy companies re-use captured CO2 to manufacture fuels, polymers and chemicals.
2. Hydrogen Fueling Stations – Sundyne compressors boost Hydrogen pressure from electrolyzer levels (20 bar) to levels required by industrial vehicles (more than 700 bar) in a safe manner.
3. Rare Earth Mineral Mining & Production – Sundyne pumps are used for a variety of dewatering and dust suppression applications.
4. Water & Wastewater Treatment – Sundyne pumps are used to treat and transfer water & wastewater in municipal and industrial water treatment plants.
5. Lithium Ion Battery Production for Electric Vehicles - Sundyne's pumps handle the harsh & aggressive chemicals needed to coat electrode surfaces on lithium ion battery cells.
6. COVID 19 Vaccines – the world's leading pharmaceutical companies use Sundyne pumps to move cooling mediums through freeze driers that store vaccines.
"The strengths that have made Sundyne a success for more than 70 years – dependability, reliability, safety and the uncompromising performance of our technology are creating new opportunities, as virtually every industry transitions to cleaner and more sustainable forms of production," said Sundyne's Arvada General Manager Mark Rauenzahn. "We thank CMA for naming Sundyne Manufacturer of the Year, and we're proud to live up to that reputation."
Sundyne is committed to providing a 100% safe-working environment for its employees. Sundyne's Arvada location is an OSHA VPP Star rated site. OSHA's Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) promotes effective worksite-based safety. To be VPP Star Rated, management, labor and OSHA establish cooperative relationships that are based on a comprehensive safety & health management system. Approval into VPP is OSHA's official recognition of the outstanding efforts of employers and employees that achieve exemplary occupational safety and health. To learn more about Sundyne's 6-sigma manufacturing expertise in Arvada, Colorado, please visit: https://www.sundyne.com.
About Sundyne:
Headquartered in Arvada, Colorado with operations and presence in Europe, the Middle East, India, Asia, Japan and China, Sundyne is a leading manufacturer of precision-engineered highly reliable, safe, and efficient centrifugal pumps and compressors for use in chemical and pharmaceutical applications, hydrocarbon processing, power generation, industrial, and high-pressure water applications. Sundyne is the world leader in delivering low-flow, high-head integrally geared centrifugal pumps and compressors as well as a leader in the supply of safe and leakage-free sealless magnetic drive centrifugal pumps and diaphragm compressors. Sundyne pumps and compressors designs are compliant with the industry's most stringent API, ANSI/ASME, and ISO standards. To learn more about the Sundyne family of precision-engineered pumps and compressors, please visit http://www.sundyne.com.
