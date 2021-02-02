DIJON, France, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sundyne, a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical pumps and compressors, today announced an expansion to its testing facility in Dijon, France, which is designed to provide customers with a wider range of pump & compressor tests prior to deployment.
Sundyne's manufacturing & testing facility in Dijon has been expanded by 1200 m2 - and the new space is dedicated to package assembly and complete unit tests on larger machines. The testing facility leverages the combined expertise of Sundyne's engineering, manufacturing and testing departments. Skilled experts from each group are working together to run tests on compressor and pump packages that mimic the exact manner in which they will operate once deployed at an end-user's site.
An additional 11 kV electrical supply has been installed in the facility with a Variable Frequency Drive to start-up and run any kind of AC Motor - from 11kV to low voltage, thanks to intermediate voltage transformers. Testing services include: job motor, job auxiliaries, job control systems, job process equipment and other services. In addition to bringing customers a greater level of confidence, Sundyne's complete test packages also increase time and cost savings, by helping customers avoid lengthy adjustments on-site during commissioning.
"Many of the world's largest refineries, petrochemical manufacturers and power plants depend on Sundyne equipment for critical applications that run on a 24X7 basis, and there can be no surprises or uncertainties when it comes to how our pumps & compressors will operate in these environments," said Joël Heux, General Manager, Sundyne International, S.A. "Our newly-expanded testing facility enables us to conduct highly specific tests that give our customers peace-of-mind that Sundyne equipment will meet their needs, and function precisely as expected once it is installed."
About Sundyne:
Headquartered in Arvada, Colorado with operations and presence in Europe, the Middle East, India, Asia, Japan and China, Sundyne is a leading manufacturer of precision-engineered highly reliable, safe, and efficient centrifugal pumps and compressors for use in hydrocarbon processing, chemical processing, power generation, industrial, and high-pressure water applications. Sundyne is the world leader in delivering low-flow, high-head integrally geared centrifugal pumps and compressors as well as a leader in the supply of safe and leakage-free sealless magnetic drive centrifugal pumps and diaphragm compressors. Sundyne pumps and compressors designs are compliant with the industry's most stringent API, ANSI/ASME, and ISO standards. To learn more about the Sundyne family of precision-engineered pumps and compressors, please visit http://www.sundyne.com.
