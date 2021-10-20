LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VenewLive, the livestreaming platform powered by Kiswe, is partnering with The ABYSS COMPANY to host K-pop star SUNMI in her first exclusive virtual concert on October 30. She will be the first female soloist on VenewLive.
'SUNMI THE 1ST ONLINE CONCERT [GOOD GIRL GONE MAD]' will be livestreamed all over the world. The concert follows SUNMI's release of her "1/6" EP, which rose to number ten on the U.S. World Charts after its August 6 release, and featured popular single, "TAIL," released in February. SUNMI's "1/6" EP garnered over 16,000 sales in the first week of its release, peaking at number 5 on the charts and setting a new record for the popular soloist. The title track on "1/6," "You can't sit with us," made Billboard's Top 40 in addition to topping Korean charts and getting both fans and critics excited about SUNMI reaching new levels in her artistry.
With global streaming capabilities, VenewLive offers a uniquely personalized experience for fans around the world. This interactive and immersive concert will include the platform's popular "Super Chat" function, which allows SUNMI and her audiences to directly interact with each other in the live stream chat. Viewers will be able to interact with each other as well via the chat feature. This concert is sponsored by the Korea Creative Content Agency, and can be enjoyed by fans from all over the world through VenewLive.
For more information on how to purchase tickets visit: Weverse App, Weverse Shop or VenewLive.
About SUNMI, SUNMI made her debut as a Korean dancer, singer, and songwriter in 2007 as part of the girl group Wonder Girls. Returning to the stage as a solo artist in 2013, SUNMI released her first solo album "Full Moon," which generated two chart topping singles. SUNMI quickly gained a reputation as an innovative artist on the K-pop scene, going on to release the hit single "Gashina," which again topped charts and earned the title of "Best K-pop Song of 2017," from Billboard. SUNMI continued to produce game changing material, her first EP "WARNING" called the best K-Pop Album of 2018 by Billboard and Bravo. SUNMI continues to innovate her sound and go deeper with her music, sharing personal stories about mental health and self reflection in each new release. After completing her first world tour in 2019, SUNMI went on to win Gaon Music Chart's Song of the Year in 2020, earning two more nominations in 2021, and establishing her own brand of "SUNMI Pop" internationally while continuing to rapidly expand her growing worldwide audience.
VenewLive is a Digital Live Performance Streaming Platform, powered by Kiswe, that delivers a unique immersive experience to global music fans, expanding viewership beyond physical venues. Our Multi-View technology enlivens the artists' performances, delivering on-stage magic and energy to fans virtually. Through our digital interactive features, the fans will feel seen and valued by the artists and enjoy a collective viewing experience with other fans.
Kiswe is the interactive video company that links content owners directly with their global audiences. With its world-class Cloud Video Engine, Kiswe has delivered the world's largest digital pay-per-view events and serves the largest sports, media, and entertainment companies with its production, content distribution, and direct audience data solutions. Kiswe is leading the video 2.0 revolution with its interactive video technology, where audiences both consume and contribute to live digital content. Kiswe is headquartered in New Jersey, USA and has offices in New York, Seoul, Hasselt and Singapore. Learn more at http://www.kiswe.com.
