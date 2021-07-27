WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunrise Technologies, a global provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Applications and Cloud Services, has achieved the prestigious 2021/2022 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank Sunrise Technologies in the top echelon of Microsoft's global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.
2021/2022 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in March 2022 as well as virtual meetings between July 2021 and June 2022, where they will have a unique opportunity to share strategy and network with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow partners.
This recognition of Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications coincided with Microsoft Inspire, the annual premier partner event, which took place July 14-15, 2021. Microsoft Inspire provides the Microsoft partner community with the opportunity to learn about the company's road map for the upcoming year, establish connections, share best practices, experience the latest product innovations, and learn new skills.
Achievement into Inner Circle is the latest in a series of recognitions from Microsoft for Sunrise. At Microsoft Inspire, Sunrise was also recognized as the US Partner of the Year for both Retail and Consumer Goods and Commerce. Sunrise was also a finalist for the global 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards for Retail and Consumer Goods and Commerce.
"In a year of deep business transformation for every company and every industry on the planet, it is extremely rewarding to be able to recognize Microsoft Business Applications partners from every corner of the world that accelerated our joint customers' digital transformation and drove unsurpassed customer success," said Cecilia Flombaum, Microsoft Business Applications Ecosystem Lead. "Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their business performance as well as capabilities as an organization, whether that's creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry leading focus on digital transformation. Microsoft is honored to recognize Sunrise Technologies for their achievements this past year, their dedication to our customers, and their innovation around the Microsoft Cloud."
"It's an exciting time to be a part of this industry. Microsoft's continued innovation and investments into cloud-based applications mean we can continue to offer the absolute best value for our customers," said John Pence, President and founder of Sunrise Technologies. "We're excited to keep the momentum going and look forward to a continued partnership with Microsoft for years to come."
About Sunrise Technologies
Sunrise Technologies is a premier global provider for Microsoft's cloud-based solutions, backed by extensive industry expertise in Dynamics 365, Power BI, and Azure for apparel, fashion, consumer products, furniture, and manufacturing companies. Sunrise delivers global, Tier 1, supply chain solutions and support that enhance Microsoft's business applications for a lifetime. Plus, customers can hit the ground running with industry best practices, pre-built configurations, and a proven methodology.
