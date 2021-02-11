WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunrise Technologies, a global provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365 business applications and cloud services, has been selected as a member of Bob Scott's VAR Stars for 2020. VAR Stars are a group of 100 organizations honored for their accomplishments in the field of mid-market financial software.
Members of the VAR Stars were selected based on factors such as growth, industry leadership and recognition, and innovation. The firms chosen represent a wide range of revenue and employee sizes for publishers of accounting software.
"Each year, 100 VAR Stars are picked from the best organizations that market financial software. It is always an honor to recognize those who contribute to the development of our business," Bob Scott said.
John Pence, President and founder of Sunrise, said, "We appreciate the recognition from Bob Scott. The Microsoft solution ecosystem offers an incredible value, and we are grateful for the opportunity to share our expertise and solutions with our customers."
About Sunrise Technologies
Sunrise Technologies is a premier global provider for Microsoft's cloud-based solutions, backed by extensive industry expertise in Dynamics 365, Power BI, and Azure for apparel, fashion, consumer products, furniture, and manufacturing companies. Sunrise delivers global, Tier 1, supply chain solutions and support that enhance Microsoft's business applications for a lifetime. Plus, customers can hit the ground running with industry best practices, pre-built configurations, and a proven methodology.
About Bob Scott
Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 21 years. He has published this information via the ERP Global Insights (formerly Bob Scott's Insights) newsletter and website since 2009. He has covered this market for more than 29 years through print and electronic publications, first as the Technology Editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market as Executive Editor of The Progressive Accountant since 2009.
About PMG360, Inc.
Bob Scott's Insights and The Progressive Accountant are published by PMG360. PMG360 (http://www.pmg360.com) is a leading online media company that provides business-to-business (B2B) marketers and media planners unparalleled access to a highly qualified and engaged audience through their portfolio of lead generation programs, industry-specific websites, email newsletters, web seminars, live events, podcasts, content/reviews, custom publishing, and direct marketing databases focusing on the nonprofit, healthcare, and accounting professionals.
