WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunrise Technologies, a global provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Applications and Cloud Services, announced today that it has received the Triad Business Journal's Fast 50 award for 2021.
This award is the latest in a summer of recognition for Sunrise. Earlier this year, Sunrise received Microsoft's US Partner of the Year Award in both the Retail & Consumer Goods and Commerce categories. Sunrise was also named a member of Microsoft's Inner Circle, an award recognizing the top-performing Microsoft partners.
"Despite the challenges of the past year, Sunrise has continued to grow, and we're optimistic about the future," said John Pence, President and founder of Sunrise Technologies. "We are so grateful that we are in a position to serve our customers and help them secure and grow their businesses."
To be eligible for the Fast 50 award, a company must have its U.S. headquarters in the Triad, be a privately held and for-profit venture, and have been in business for three or more full fiscal years.
About Sunrise Technologies
Sunrise Technologies is a premier global provider for Microsoft's cloud-based solutions, backed by extensive industry expertise in Dynamics 365, Power BI, and Azure for apparel, fashion, consumer products, furniture, and manufacturing companies. Sunrise delivers global, Tier 1, supply chain solutions and support that enhance Microsoft's business applications for a lifetime. Plus, customers can hit the ground running with industry best practices, pre-built configurations, and a proven methodology.
