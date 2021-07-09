WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunrise Technologies, a global provider of Microsoft Business Applications and cloud services, today announced it has been named a finalist for the Microsoft 2021 Dynamics 365 Commerce Partner of the Year and Retail & Consumer Goods Partner of the Year Awards. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Sunrise Technologies was the only partner to receive recognition in both the Retail and CPG categories.
"The Sunrise team has done an amazing job over the past year as we navigated the pandemic, and I could not be prouder of this recognition," said John Pence, President and founder of Sunrise Technologies. "Microsoft's solutions continue to deliver for our customers, and we're excited to see what the future holds, especially with the addition of Commerce creating a complete retail solution."
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Sunrise Technologies was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in North America, Europe, and Asia.
"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft. "These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers—from cloud-to-edge—and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer."
About Sunrise Technologies
Sunrise Technologies is a premier global provider for Microsoft's cloud-based solutions, backed by extensive industry expertise in Dynamics 365, Power BI, and Azure for apparel, fashion, consumer products, furniture, and manufacturing companies. Sunrise delivers global, Tier 1, supply chain solutions and support that enhance Microsoft's business applications for a lifetime. Plus, customers can hit the ground running with industry best practices, pre-built configurations, and a proven methodology.
For additional information please contact:
Sunrise Technologies | http://sunrise.co
Annie Graziani
336-722-6741
SOURCE Sunrise Technologies