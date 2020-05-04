ChangeGear provides real-time visibility of incidents enabling ramp up of response times and business communication during the peak of our global pandemic.
TAMPA, Fla., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SunView Software, provider of the ChangeGear IT Service Management (ITSM) platform, was instrumental in supporting the IT departments of Skagit County, Washington to effectively prioritize tasks, collaborate, and scale processes to manage the rapid demand for IT support on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Government of Skagit County needed to act quickly to manage the sudden 55% increase in IT requests while addressing the challenges of keeping critical services operational, supporting a remote workforce, and informing their community by way of constant communication.
ChangeGear provided the organization with real-time visibility over staff workload so it could take immediate action to maximize support efficiency and streamline business communication.
"In this time of crisis, ChangeGear has been an invaluable resource in helping me to see what's going on with my team as it's happening so I can make the quick actions necessary to get things done," Said Mike Almvig, Director of Information Services for Skagit County. "Often my team didn't have the time afforded to them to let me know when they had a problem. ChangeGear provided our department the visibility needed to prioritize and allocate resources; resolving issues immediately as they came in."
"We at SunView Software are dedicated to delivering comprehensive solutions that are flexible, innovative, and easy to use," said Seng Sun, CEO of SunView Software. "I'm thrilled that through our product ChangeGear, SunView was able to contribute to Skagit County's efforts in supporting their community during this unprecedented crisis."
Visit the SunView Software website to learn more about Skagit County's ChangeGear success story.
About Skagit County: Skagit County is located in the northwest portion of Washington State, USA, between Seattle, Washington and Vancouver, B.C. Canada. It is a healthy, safe, and vibrant community, economy, and environment that embraces the diversity of its people, and is distinguished by its extraordinary landscapes, ecosystems, and natural resources. Skagit County government serves its residents by providing high-quality, efficient services to protect and strengthen its communities and environment.
About SunView Software: SunView Software, Inc. is a Service Management software company that provides the foundation for digital automation processes in the enterprise. By providing an amazing user experience combined with innovative AI/Machine Learning technologies, SunView is helping organizations to drive employee engagement, increase productivity, and improve customer satisfaction.
SunView Software, Inc. is a privately held company based in Tampa, Florida.
Contact: Jaime Spector, jspector@sunviewsoftware.com