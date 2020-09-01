BROCKPORT, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in the U.S., announced today the launch of service on campus at SUNY Brockport. Students, faculty and visitors will be able to use the ParkMobile app to pay for parking at over 1,100 spaces around campus. With the recent COVID-19 crisis, University leaders are encouraging the community to pay through the app instead of at the meter or pay station to prevent the spread of the virus.
ParkMobile is the #1 parking app in the U.S. with over 19 million users and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. To pay for parking with the ParkMobile app, a user enters the zone number posted on stickers and signs around the parking space. The user then selects the amount of time needed and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device without having to return to the meter.
The launch of ParkMobile at SUNY Brockport expands the company's footprint in New York State where there are currently 1.2 million users of the app. People can use ParkMobile to pay for parking in Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse, Ithaca, New Rochelle, Mamaroneck, Lake George, Yonkers, and all five boroughs of New York City. Beyond the state, the app is widely available in cities in the Northeast and across the country.
"SUNY Brockport is excited to partner with ParkMobile to create a better parking experience on campus," says Johnna Frosini, Director of Parking and Transportation Services. "The app provides our students and visitors with a safe and convenient way to pay for parking. This will also provide permit options for those students who only need to visit campus occasionally as a result of online or hybrid course schedule."
"We want to welcome the SUNY Brockport Campus to our network in New York State," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We have large base of users in the surrounding areas who will now have an easier way to pay for parking when they visit the campus."
About ParkMobile
ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including eight of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro-area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50" and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.
