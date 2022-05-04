Super Hi-Fi, the global leader in AI services for the music industry, has partnered with Barefoot Sound, the leading manufacturer of pro recording monitors, to provide monitoring equipment for all of its audio test systems. Currently, Super Hi-Fi generates over 1 billion AI-powered audio experiences monthly for customers such as Sonos, iHeart, Peloton, Australian Radio Network, and many others. The use of Barefoot Sound speakers for AI training and testing will ensure that every future consumer interaction sounds as perfect as possible.
LOS ANGELES and PORTLAND, Ore., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Super Hi-Fi, the global leader in AI services for the music industry, has partnered with Barefoot Sound, the leading manufacturer of pro recording monitors, to provide monitoring equipment for all of its audio test systems. Super Hi-Fi generates over 1 billion AI-powered audio experiences monthly for customers such as Sonos, iHeart, Peloton, Australian Radio Network, and many others. The use of Barefoot Sound speakers for AI training and testing will ensure that every future consumer interaction sounds as perfect as possible.
"We are training our AI to 'hear' music with the same depth as a human DJ and asking that AI to make real time production decisions on countless music experiences that will be heard by millions of people every single day," said Zack Zalon, CEO of Super Hi-Fi. "We need precision and clarity from our monitoring solutions as we test our AI and as we sample each audio output for results. Barefoot has always been the backbone of our testing systems, and we are formalizing our partnership with them as we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with artificial intelligence."
Super Hi-Fi will outfit all of its testing systems with Barefoot monitors. All AI training will be tested utilizing these systems, and all quality-assurance listening will employ Barefoot monitors to ensure consistency and accuracy across Super Hi-Fi's full range of testing and production environments. Super Hi-Fi will also use Barefoot monitors for demonstration systems and in one-on-one experience sessions.
"Super Hi-Fi's technology is doing things with automated production that the industry has never seen before. The ability for AI to generate dynamic audio experiences on the fly is a real advancement for the market," said Tedi Sarafian, CEO of Barefoot Sound. "We have always focused on ensuring that our customers hear what exactly they need to in order to deliver the best mix, period. We're incredibly excited that we'll be working with Super Hi-Fi to provide this same solution to such an innovative technology company as well."
Super Hi-Fi powers AI-engineered, individually customized listening experiences across streaming services, broadcast and digital radio, digital fitness, audio advertising, and other music services. Listeners benefit from distinctive and engaging audio experiences that allow them to enjoy music, news, weather and other relevant thematic programming in a fluid, precisely stitched flow. The company's platform uses advanced AI to source, produce, manage, deliver and seamlessly connect any type of audio content at scale and in real-time.
