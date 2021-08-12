ALBANY, Ore., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Licefreee!®, the leading non-toxic head lice treatment in the US market, has launched a Hulu campaign featuring Super Lice Man for the second year in a row. The campaign will bring a funny and lighthearted spin to a typically unpleasant topic, of head lice, just in time for back to school.
Licefreee!® partnered with Whitney Cicero from The New Stepford over three years ago to create this surprisingly witty campaign. Super Lice Man, played by Johnno Wilson, is now on his second year on Hulu, and you will catch him training for the upcoming school season. When not on Hulu, you can check out his antics on Instagram and TikTok.
The campaign is set to run from August through October.
About Licefreee!®
Licefreee was created in 1999 when an employee of Tec Laboratories, the parent company of Licefreee, could not find a solution to combat their child's head lice infestation. During that time, the options were limited to mainly those that contained chemical pesticides, pyrethrum, and Permethrin. Pyrethrum, an insecticide derived from chrysanthemum plants, and Permethrin, a synthetic insecticide, were (are) used in agriculture to combat pests that threatened the livelihood of crops. Unfortunately, both can be harsh when used to treat head lice but were long considered the standard for lice treatment. Tec Laboratories was determined to come up with a head lice treatment free of Permethrin and pyrethrum. After countless hours of research and testing, the Original Non-toxic™ head lice treatment, homeopathic Licefreee!® Gel was created, hitting retail shelves in 1999. Over the years, we've added more products to our beloved line of safe solutions including Licefreee Spray!®, the Licefreee!® Kit which includes Licefreee!® Gel and Licefreee® Everyday! Daily maintenance shampoo, and now, Licefreee!® Home™.
