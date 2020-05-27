NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, Public Safety, HealthCare, and Finance sectors is pleased to report that its e-GOV division has secured a 2nd new order of approximaley $1 million from a national government customer, which brings the new project with this customer recently announced on April 8th to a value of approximately $2 million. Per the new contract, SuperCom will provide new flexible e-Gov secured solution. This new project of approximately $2 million in value is expected to be recognized over the next 6 months.
National ID, Passport and other turn-key identification solutions provided by SuperCom to governments are intended to be the first step towards addressing the subject of identification for citizens and aliens. They provide protection from undesirable persons such as terrorists and criminals, which can be easily identified. SuperCom's e-Gov solutions enhance national security, and is a basic tool for prevention of crimes in general and identity theft specifically.
"This new additional $1m order, on top of another new $1m order announced just last month with this existing customer demonstrates how quickly revenue opportunities can manifest from the strong relationships we maintain with existing customers. This particular customer has been with SuperCom for many years, has renewed with us several times, and now granted us two new orders resembling growth and confidence in our relationship," commented Arie Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.
"Many of our solutions, including passport and visa identification as well as offender tracking and monitoring , are considered critical and essential to a country's on-ongoing operations. This robustness helped us wheather various macro-economic storms and shifts over the past 30 years. Our teams are highly motivated and agile enough to adjust to the evolving needs of our customers. We plan to continue to provide the same exceptional service they've come to expect, and in turn not just maintain, but also grow these high-margin recurring revenue streams in the future," concluded Arie Trabelsi.
About SuperCom
Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.
