SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine announced today that SuperMoney, a leading financial services marketplace, is No. 1706 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.
SuperMoney integrates tightly with leading financial service companies to offer consumers a seamless and transparent marketplace across all major financial service verticals.
A key driver of SuperMoney's growth is its real-time offer engine, which enables consumers to submit a loan inquiry and receive competing pre-approved loan offers from leading lenders in real-time - all without affecting their credit score. Since its initial launch with personal loans, the SuperMoney real-time offer engine has expanded to include auto purchase financing, auto loan refinance, student loan refinance, business financing, tax and debt services.
"We are honored to be included on this prestigious list and ranked among the most innovative and forward-thinking companies shaping our nation today," said Miron Lulic, chief executive officer, SuperMoney. "This announcement further validates our industry-leading financial services marketplace."
In 2007, Inc. started the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States has given readers a deeper understanding of the entrepreneurial landscape and capturing a broader spectrum of success. Today, the prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become a celebration of innovation for a network of entrepreneurial leaders' success and the place where future household names make their mark.
SuperMoney is part of an elite group of companies that have been recognized on the list over the years, including Oracle, Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft and Patagonia.
About SuperMoney
SuperMoney is a privately held Fintech company whose mission is to help Americans achieve their financial goals. The SuperMoney team is executing on its mission by developing the world's most transparent and objective financial services marketplace. For more information on SuperMoney, please visit https://www.supermoney.com/ and follow @SuperMoney on Twitter.
Media Contact
Katie Snyder, Pitch Public Relations, +1 480.286.2411, katie@pitchpublicrelations.com
SOURCE SuperMoney