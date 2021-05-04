SANTA ANA, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SuperMoney, a leading personal finance technology company, announced today its multi-lender loan offer engine has surpassed more than $5 billion in loan requests since launching in April of 2017.
SuperMoney integrates tightly with leading financial service companies to offer a seamless and transparent comparison-shopping experience. The company's real-time loan offer engine provides a unique experience where consumers can submit a loan inquiry and receive competing pre-approved loan offers from leading lenders - all without affecting their credit score.
"SuperMoney's continued growth shows that now more than ever consumers are looking for a transparent and objective marketplace where they can shop for financial products," said Miron Lulic, founder, and CEO of SuperMoney. "Everyone wins on a platform like ours."
The company's groundbreaking platform allows consumers to make a straightforward comparison between financing offers. These offers can vary widely due to competing rates, loan fees, and payment terms.
Since its initial launch with personal loans, the SuperMoney real-time loan offer engine has expanded to include auto purchase / refinance loans, student loan refinance, and business financing. The team continues to integrate new lending partners and is actively working on expanding its real-time offer engine into additional categories. Separate from its offer engine, SuperMoney.com now offers product comparison tools for over 50 financial service verticals.
"Our goal is to make financial comparison shopping easy. Compare rates, terms, and features on thousands of financial products and services all in one place," said Lulic.
About SuperMoney
SuperMoney is a privately held Fintech company whose mission is to help Americans achieve their financial goals. The SuperMoney team is executing on its mission by developing the world's most transparent and objective financial services comparison platform. For more information on SuperMoney, please visit https://www.supermoney.com/ and follow @SuperMoney on Twitter.
