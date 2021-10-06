HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A leading NYC area outsourced IT and cloud services provider discusses the current supply chain disruptions in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first cites several events and circumstances leading to shortages of semiconductors and other goods.
The author then discusses how most small businesses are feeling the pinch and expect the problems to get worse. She then lists options for dealing with computer shortages, such as advance planning, ordering early, and moving workloads to the cloud. She concludes by discussing how proactive suppliers have stockpiled essential items to better serve customers.
"Supply chain disruptions all too often mean delaying critical technology purchases or limping by on old equipment," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "Organizations need to think creatively and explore the options at hand."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Supply Chain Disruptions Cause Delays for Many Businesses, But Not All."
Perfect Storm Leads to Supply Chain Disruptions
"No single event resulted in today's situation. Even before 2020 turned the world upside down, digital transformation sparked an increasing demand for technology. When the corporate world switched to remote work almost overnight, that transformation switched into high gear."
"Add in the Suez Canal fiasco, a few natural disasters, the lack of workers to transport goods and the repurposing of factory lines and shipping containers. Combined, these seemingly unconnected events have resulted in critical shortages. Key among those shortages has been the lack of sufficient supplies of semiconductors."
Small Businesses Feel the Pinch
"With less options at their fingertips than larger enterprises, small businesses feel the hit particularly hard. According to Forbes, fully one third of small businesses have felt a significant impact of the supply chain disruptions. Another roughly thirty percent have felt a moderate impact. And over half say the problems are worsening."
Proactive Suppliers Take Care of Customers
"Car giant Toyota experienced devastating supply chain disruptions after the 2011 tsunami. Through the experience, the automaker learned to carefully monitor its supply chain and build up inventories of critical items. Consequently, during the global chip crisis, Toyota has managed to maintain much greater levels of production than its competitors."
