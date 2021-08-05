Pomeroy partners with enterprise clients to deliver integrated solutions that enable the digital workplace based upon the recognition of the interdependence between today’s end users, the networks they rely on to stay connected and productive, and the critical data they need to drive positive business outcomes through a digital workplace that is intelligent, highly available, fully enabled and fully connected. (PRNewsfoto/Pomeroy Technologies, LLC)

 Pomeroy Technologies, LLC

HEBRON, Ky., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomeroy announced today its latest Tech Talks virtual event, "Overcoming IT Device Procurement Delays Due to Supply Chain Bottlenecks" will focus on how organizations can respond to the shortage of workplace technology.

Managers find workplace technology difficult to acquire as they struggle with the business recovery.

Technology procurement managers face challenges in acquiring workplace technology as a result of  supply chain issues and higher prices due to pandemic-driven component shortages and elevated demand—a supply constraint Gartner expects to continue into mid-2022. These economic headwinds impact the ability of organizations to equip themselves and their users with needed technology and devices as they grapple with the business recovery.

Pomeroy and technology partner, HP, will host a 30-minute virtual event on August 26 at 1-1:30 pm ET (10-10:30 am PT) to discuss HP's Extended Deployment Program which is designed to deliver user technology--spare laptops and other hardware--when companies need it. The program also features deferred payment provisions to alleviate capital expense constraints. 

IT and LOB managers concerned with the acquisition of workplace devices for their expanding distributed workforces are encouraged to register for the event. Pomeroy procurement and logistics services are industry recognized for the ability to source, configure, integrate and ship workplace devices directly to users through zero touch deployment.

Pomeroy

Pomeroy partners with clients to deliver integrated solutions that enable the digital workplace.

