NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Supply Chain Management Software Market by Deployment, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis," the market witnessed a YOY growth of 7.23% in 2021 at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud), application (SCP, procurement, WMS, and TMS), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
The Supply Chain Management Software Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Europe will account for 34% of market growth. Europe's two biggest markets for supply chain management software are the UK and Germany. This region's market will grow more quickly than the markets in North America, the Middle East, and South America combined.
Over the projected period, the supply chain management software market will rise in Europe due to the rising adoption of automation technologies in logistics and supply chains.
The on-premise sector will significantly increase its market share in supply chain management software. These businesses place more emphasis on the software's usefulness than its cost. Important business data is handled by large businesses. Security is, therefore, a major concern for these businesses. To protect their brand, many businesses also prioritize risk management techniques. During the projection period, all of these reasons will make the on-premise market segment more prominent.
One of the major forces influencing the growth of the supply chain management software industry is the advent of supply chain visibility and event management. A significant supply chain management software market trend that is anticipated to have a favorable effect in the next years is the rising need for fleet management in the logistics service sector. However, the market for supply chain management software will face significant obstacles over the projected period due to the high initial cost and accessibility of open-source software.
Supply Chain Management Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 9.45 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.23
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Blue Yonder Group Inc., BluJay Solutions Inc., E2open LLC, Epicor Software Corp., Infor Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., and WiseTech Global Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- SCP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Procurement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- WMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- TMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Blue Yonder Group Inc.
- BluJay Solutions Inc.
- E2open LLC
- Epicor Software Corp.
- Infor Inc.
- Manhattan Associates Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
- WiseTech Global Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
