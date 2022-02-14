CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Supply chain execution system software developer Datex announced that longtime industry veteran Michael Parmett has joined the company as Chief Customer Officer. Parmett will oversee and collaborate with teams in account management, client retention/tech support, and customer success.
Michael Parmett brings over 20 years of supply chain execution software experience, most recently serving as the Global V.P. of Customer Success at Locus. Having held leadership positions across various disciplines, including sales, operations, account management/customer success, and strategic alliances, Parmett will bring a fresh perspective and a wealth of experience to heighten the exceptional customer service Datex provides.
Parmett led strategic account management efforts for companies including Manhattan Associates, HighJump Software (now part of Körber), IQN/Beeline, and McHugh Software (now part of Blue Yonder) and co-founded and served as Chairman for TrigPoint Solutions, a technology company providing Asset Management Business Intelligence solutions.
Datex recently announced an additional change to the leadership of its organization:
As Chief Operations Officer, Margaret Callaghy will continue her outstanding leadership in customer engagement by exclusively managing and working jointly with teams across implementation and project management. Callaghy started at Datex in January 2017 and established the Project Management Office (PMO), where she introduced Project Management Institute (PMI) best practices to both implementation and enhancement projects. In April 2020, Callaghy embraced the role of Chief Customer Officer to focus on enhancing Datex internal resources and processes to align closely with client objectives. The move to Chief Operations Officer will allow Callaghy to focus on improving techniques and delivery methods.
About Datex
In business for over 40 years, Datex provides cutting edge technology solutions for supply chain operations including warehouse management software, mobile computers, and printers as well as EDI and integration services. Renowned for exceptional client care, Datex specializes in white glove concierge services to its clients. For more information on Datex software, hardware, and managed services, please visit the Datex website http://www.datexcorp.com.
