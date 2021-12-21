ATLANTA, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Activ Technologies, offering a cloud-based platform-as-a-service (PaaS), ActiVate®, that enables digital transformation of the supply chain, reported record year-over-year growth of 129 percent for the calendar year.
"It's an exceptionally challenging year for supply chain operators; the supply and demand imbalances persistently drove supply chain issues across industries. Fortunately, Activ is well-positioned to provide its customers the supply chain visibility they need to manage orders, inventory, and shipments," explained Jaymie Forrest, President and CEO, Activ Technologies. "Activ's growth reflects our ability to deliver and execute end-to-end supply chain management solutions that address today's challenges of synchronizing with trading partners."
Manufacturers, retailers, and distributors seek a real-time view into supply chain operations to improve performance. ActiVate, Activ's platform as a service, provides a single system of record for real-time data as it connects and integrates systems and partners. The synchronization of the various files, formats, and data sources creates the foundation for supply chain visibility into orders, inventory, and shipment management. Rules-based and alert-driven notifications allow Activ's customers to control and automate based on an exception-management basis that helps improve working capital, increase revenue, improve labor performance, and reduce transportation costs. Ultimately, the platform dashboards show the analytics and key performance indicators to support making better informed decisions.
Garland Duvall, Chief Technology Officer at Activ, stated, "The ActiVate platform continues to develop its solution to support full end-to-end supply chain management extending the platform now with proof of delivery. On one end, customers gain significant business value by accessing a complete solution for managing forecasts and orders through changes, confirmation, audit, and history to inventory and receipt control to invoice match or reconciliation. On the other end, the platform measures on time in full (OTIF), operational metrics and shipment tracking functions, and more all in one platform."
"We are bringing digital transformation to our customers in new ways," stated Damian Burke, VP of Sales at Activ. "They no longer have to look at and review the overwhelming volume of static reports, emails, and spreadsheets from multiple data sources to get the real-time view they need to improve operations performance." He added, "It's exciting to work with customers as we help them realize results such as clear-to-build production schedules, ecommerce/fulfillment dashboards, metrics monitoring with exception alerts, workforce productivity, balancing and planning for DC automation/robotics workflow and profile management."
ActiVate's inbound visibility functions provide the track/trace capabilities sought by Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC). Andrew Holbrook, Vice President Supply Chain Planning & Services, RNDC explained, "As we implement the ActiVate track/trace solution, we expect to gain significant efficiencies over our current processes—resulting in improved service for our customers and suppliers. Our current processes provide little visibility until an inbound load is in trouble." He added, "ActiVate provides automated alerts notifying planners of exceptions as the product flows from our suppliers to our U.S. distribution locations and gives our sales team the visibility they need to serve our customers. Everybody wins—RNDC, our partners, and our customers."
While growing its traditional industrial supply and manufacturing customer base, Activ expands into other industries that include third-party logistics, aerospace, eCommerce, energy, chemicals, electronics, and food and beverage. Additionally, the ActiVate platform supports the growth of software vendors extending their solution development. Activ continues to support existing customers and their digital transformation paths such as HP Inc. Latin America logistics operations, which is seeking to expand their efforts to address their growing supply chain visibility and management needs.
Fully leveraging ActiVate's supply chain capabilities for its visibility, integration, and synchronization functions helps customers realize the value and benefits of digital transformation and the advantage of using a platform as a service. Recently, NextGen Supply Chain Conference and Supply Chain Management Review selected Activ Technologies, Inc. for the 2021 Solution Provider Award Winner for Digital Transformation. Commenting on this recognition, "Our supply chain process is much more robust. We find problems much earlier than we did before. So, this digital transformation project is generating a lot of value to our customers as well and enables a much more controlled supply chain," stated Ernesto Kirsch, with HP LATAM logistics.
In addition to its capstone recognition as a premiere digital transformation solution provider and record growth, Activ completed a seed round in the fourth quarter of 2021. The round helps support additional expansion of its sales and marketing outreach.
"The recent financing allows Activ to continue to focus on growth and build for another exceptional year in 2022," stated Jerry Schmidt, Managing Director of Cordova Partners, long time investor in Activ Technologies.
Alan Thielemann, a former Georgia Pacific executive and current Activ Technologies advisor/investor, "It is so exciting to see customers realizing the immense value ActiVate adds in dealing with today's supply chain challenges. In years back, we hardly ever heard words like 'control tower'. But now almost every company understands the critical importance of digital transformation. It is a scary process for many who haven't been there before. But it's pretty obvious that Activ can very quickly and easily help these companies gain visibility, relevance and provide the tools for them to make decisive actions on their supply chain issues."
About Activ Technologies
Activ Technologies offers a cloud-based, multi-enterprise platform, ActiVate, that digitally transforms supply chain processes. Companies can swiftly see, coordinate, optimize, and manage their end-to-end supply chains. ActiVate, provides ease of integration, connectivity, data normalization and extension, along with predictive and prescriptive analytics. As a cloud-based solution, ActiVate is an economical and easily installed platform that quickly helps drive profitability and performance. Companies and their trading partners can synchronize forecasts, production, order and inventory management as well as distribution capabilities in real-time, improving operational effectiveness.
For more information about digital transformation, download Activ's eBook, Your Roadmap to Supply Chain Digital Transformation.
Media Contact
Sandra K Tincher, Activ Technologies, Inc., 1 6786621033, stincher@activtech.com
SOURCE Activ Technologies, Inc.