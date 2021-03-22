PITTSBURGH, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Several team members at Elite Transit Solutions (ELITE), a recognized 3PL leader, have been named 2021 Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. As one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States, ELITE is revolutionizing the freight management logistics industry through technology innovations that include its Chameleon Suite of transportation management system advanced logistics tools.
Those selected from ELITE as the 2021 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know are Michael D. Johnson, CEO; Iain McCloud, Chief Innovation Officer; Paul Carroll, Director, Operations; James Bero, Director, Human Resources; and Rachel Rindler, Accounting Supervisor. In 2019, CEO Michael Johnson was also named on the Pros to Know list.
"The 2021 Pros to Know Award is especially gratifying since it recognizes the core team that has been propelling our exponential growth, despite the past year's COVID-related industry challenges. This team also has been advancing our Chameleon Suite TMS, which is transforming the freight logistics industry. They are working hard on the front lines and positioning us to address our most important priorities: our people, clients, and carriers. I'm extremely proud of all they are accomplishing," said Michael D. Johnson, CEO of Elite Transit Solutions.
The Pros to Know Award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage. This year's list includes individuals and teams from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing, and procurement divisions. All have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community-at-large prepare to meet many of today's—and tomorrow's—challenges.
"While many companies have struggled to regain their footing as a result of COVID-19, this year's Pros to Know winners stepped up to the plate to deliver innovative solutions and programs in a time of crisis and need. These winners collaborated, optimized, developed, educated, and played a critical role in the survival and success of their company amid a global pandemic," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "I am honored to recognize these individuals and teams and extend my utmost gratitude to everyone in the supply chain industry for their time, efforts, and innovations to keep our nation's supply chains afloat."
Go to http://www.sdcexec.com to view the full list of all 2021 Pros to Know winners.
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Go to http://www.SDCExec.com.
About Elite Transit Solutions (ELITE)
Founded in Pittsburgh, PA, in 2013, Elite Transit Solutions (ELITE) is a recognized third-party logistics (3PL) leader in revolutionizing the freight management logistics industry. ELITE delivers innovative technology solutions that minimize waste while elevating service and value for customers in food and beverage, OEM, industrial, and chemical companies. The company has been honored on the Inc. 5000 list for three consecutive years as one of America's fastest-growing companies and has received numerous additional industry awards such as Food Logistics' Rock Stars and Top Green Providers, Best In Biz, and the Pittsburgh Business Times' Fastest Growing Companies. Visit elitetransit.com, e-mail info@elitetransit.com, or call (878) 999-2880.
