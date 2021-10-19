CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SupplyHive™, an innovative provider of Supplier Performance Management (SPM) technology, is gearing up to become a new McDonald's Corp. trusted partner to help further diversify the restaurant corporation's vendor supply chain and to open doors for businesses owned by women and/or Black, Hispanic, Asian, Indigenous, Veteran, LGBTQ+, and disabled persons.
As an example of its commitment to McDonald's Mutual Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (MCDEI) pledge, SupplyHive's™ signed the document and further solidified its commitment to the restaurant giant as well as with minorities in the supply chain.
Twenty U.S.-based suppliers are also signatories that are working together with the shared goals of supporting and empowering diverse-owned businesses, creating new pipelines of talent, driving greater innovation and competition, and building economic growth in diverse communities. The McDonald's U.S. System spent around $14 billion throughout its U.S. supply chain in 2020, including 23% with diverse-owned suppliers. McDonald's also said in July that it expects to increase purchases of goods and services from diverse-owned suppliers by nearly 10% by 2025.
"Over the past year, McDonald's has solidified their approach to quantifying their impact to DEI," says SupplyHive™ President and CEO Lou Sandoval. "We have become a trusted partner and continue to manage their vendors and now we will help them measure their entire network under the MCDEI commitment."
Becoming a trusted partner shows that McDonald's sees SupplyHive™ as a mover and shaker in the U.S. marketplace, says Sandoval.
"We have worked with McDonald's on the vendor management side, and now they are taking us on as a partner to help them measure some of the promises they made regarding diversity, equity and inclusion," says Sandoval. "While we continue as a vendor, we are now a partner and will be providing them with guidance and advice on how it can grow and make its supply chains more equitable to all groups."
SupplyHive's™ relationship with McDonald's started in December 2020 as the SPM provider was contracted to implement its software to help the global restaurant corporation centralize, standardize, scale, and automate its vendor performance process and to receive insightful reporting. SupplyHive™ now will help diverse companies step up and expand their own roles with McDonald's with the future goal of helping them all grow with a well-recognized global corporation.
"Collaboration is the key to the future, and SupplyHive™, along with our other MCDEI partners will help us to create more equitable opportunities in our supply chain and to ensure that all communities are served," says McDonald's Senior Director, Global Supplier Diversity and Inclusion B2B Diversity Supply Chain Karmetria Dunham Burton.
Besides McDonald's, SupplyHive™ works with Abbott, Box, Mars, Facebook, Eaton, First Energy and others. SupplyHive's™ customers are large global corporations that already measure and believe in supplier performance but are seeking digital technology that will allow them to scale and provide insightful reporting. The company prides itself in its solution's ease of use, in turn, drive engagement and participation within the organization. The greater the participation, the more useful data becomes available to bear actionable insights.
Launched in Chicago in 2018, SupplyHive™ was the brainchild of Latino founder and entrepreneur Mike Anguiano who wanted to help underserved communities. The company provides Supplier Performance Management (SPM) software designed to help corporations centralize, standardize, scale, and automate the supplier performance process. The company uses the latest innovations of Artificial Intelligence (Al), Machine Learning (ML), and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to analyze the aggregated quantitative and qualitative data.
