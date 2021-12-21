CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SupplyHive™, a Chicago-based innovative provider of Supplier Performance Management (SPM) technology, announced today that it has been recognized in the 2021 list of Cool Vendors in the "Cool Vendors in Strategic Sourcing" 1 report published by Gartner.
According to Gartner, "This research does not constitute an exhaustive list of vendors in any given technology area, but rather is designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services." The report further states, "Promising supplier management Cool Vendors, such as those covered here, offer solutions that augment an organization's ability to preserve, and extract added value from new and existing supplier relationships. When considering vendors for this research, we looked for solutions that could fill specific use cases in a company's digital roadmap. These Cool Vendors target the need for better and more collaborative supplier management with faster and better decision making across increasingly complex and ever-expanding supply chain networks and supplier ecosystems."
We believe, SupplyHive's™ platform automates the analysis rating and scoring of a company's suppliers based on supplier performance data and reviews. By minimizing time on data collection procurement teams can spend time on strategic decisions and relationship building through hyper automation and supplier enablement use cases. Organizations benefit from the use of sentiment analysis and machine learning to drive operating efficiency and improved supplier performance at scale.
For a copy of the report, see: Gartner Cool Vendors in Strategic Sourcing Technology
"We consider our inclusion in the Gartner 'Cool Vendors in Privacy' report an affirmation of our mission of enabling customers to automate their supplier data collection and insight visualization at scale with the SupplyHive™ supplier enablement platform, "said SupplyHive™ CEO Lou Sandoval. "This comes at a pivotal time as global organizations face talent shortages and resource constraints that lead to siloed supplier data. We are poised to meet the need created by these challenges and are dedicated to helping our customers persevere through these challenging times."
Note 1 – Gartner, "Cool Vendors in Strategic Sourcing Technology," by William McNeill, Koray Kose, Micky Keck and Patrick Connaughton, November 11, 2021
Headquartered in Chicago, SupplyHive™ is a technology company that provides Supplier Performance Management (SPM) software designed to help corporations improve efficiency by centralizing, standardize, scale, and automate the supplier performance process. SupplyHive™ uses the latest innovations of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to analyze the aggregated quantitative and qualitative data. Our user-friendly interface helps organizations hold suppliers accountable and deliver enhanced partnerships by measuring KPIs, analyzing trends and identifies disparities, automating action plans, and providing predictive analytics. For more information visit https://www.SupplyHive.com.
