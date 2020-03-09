SHENZHEN, China, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Specially supported by Qualcomm®, the famous technology brand Tronsmart is releasing truly wireless earphones called the Onyx Ace which have the same sound quality as Apple AirPods at only 17% of the price. Tronsmart has six years of cooperation history with Qualcomm® since 2015. The first two true wireless earbuds were the Spunky Beat and Onyx Neo, which have been listed on the aptX™ official website with Bose, Sony and 35 other famous brands. They both received very good feedback from consumers and were highly recommended by international professional media.
Is the Onyx Ace, launched today, capable of greater success than Apple AirPods?
Tronsmart Onyx Ace uses Qualcomm® chip which is the best chip on the market to make sure users get the best sound quality with a more stable and faster connection. With the Qualcomm® chip, the Tronsmart Onyx Ace supports aptX™ lossless format which is the highest audio coding technology so far. To ensure the best listening experience, the Onyx Ace has an enlarged 13mm driver that is even better than Apple AirPods' 10mm driver. If the user tries to make a phone call with this earphone, the listener will find that the voice sounds a lot clearer, even in a noisy environment. This is because the Tronsmart Onyx Ace uses two microphones in each earphone with four microphones in total. With cVc 8.0 and DSP Noise Cancelling technologies, the Tronsmart Onyx Ace provides not only a clearer sound, but also a cleaner music sound. Even Apple AirPods doesn't have these two technologies.
With the Qualcomm® chip, the Tronsmart Onyx Ace has a lower latency and lower battery consumption than the other ordinary products. 24 hours play time (with case) brings the user a whole day of enjoyable music time. Like Apple AirPods, the Tronsmart Onyx Ace has the same semi-in-ear design with touch control which provides a more comfortable and pressure free wearing experience. More surprisingly, the Tronsmart Onyx Ace supports mono pairing. The user can simply take either earphone out to enter mono listening seamlessly or take both out for stereo audio streaming without any operation.
With the ultra-comfortable design and all outstanding features above, the Tronsmart Onyx Ace definitely is the best alternative to the Apple AirPods that only costs 17% of its price.
Product link: https://www.tronsmart.com/products/tronsmart-onyx-ace-true-wireless-bluetooth-earphones
