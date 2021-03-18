NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northern Leasing Systems, Inc. is proud to celebrate 30 years since introducing micro-ticket leasing into the business world. Being a pioneer in this industry has opened up doors for millions of small businesses across the US who have benefitted from Northern Leasing's innovative solution to merchant technology expenses- creating a revolution in the Fin-tech industry.
In an effort to boost the economy and alleviate economic repercussions of the pandemic, many consumers are turning to their local small businesses to help keep their communities afloat. #Shoplocal, the new hashtag trending on social media has been gaining attention over the past year, as locals gather at their favorite spots to show support. Northern Leasing Systems, Inc. had a head start in this same cause 30 years before the prior to the pandemic.
"From the onset of Northern Leasing, we have always operated our business model from outside in. We tried to understand what it was that business owners wanted and provide a service that helped business owners access the technology they needed, without having to pay for expensive equipment all at once. It turns out, leasing had been the answer." Jay Cohen, CEO of Northern Leasing Systems Inc, explained.
Northern Leasing provided an unprecedented opportunity for small and medium sized businesses to lease credit card machines. Prior to Northern Leasing's solution, the cost of credit card terminals was too high for most merchants to afford (costs can hike up to $10,000+ per merchant). This left companies with only two choices- to manually write out credit card numbers or run a cash only business. With 90% of sales consisting of credit card transactions, a business owner could not afford to shy away from technology. The micro-ticket leasing options presented by Northern Leasing Systems, Inc. allowed a whole new breed of companies to compete with larger businesses in their industry and have access to technology which allowed for faster approvals and financial opportunities provided by these technologies. Since its inception, Northern Leasing Inc. has observed leasing spread across the US and globally, as the number one form of financial technology payment, allowing merchants to access valuable technology at low rates.
Northern Leasing Systems, Inc. credits their success in the industry to their ability to concentrate their resources on products and services that their client's value most. The company's priority is to provide access to top technologies to help companies at all levels offer the best possible service for their clientele.
