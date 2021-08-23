HO CHI MINH, Vietnam, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global asset management company 'Supreme International Asia' launched HYPEB as new staking services in its Supreme Finance Services and announced its entry into the Binance Smart Chain.

Supreme International Asia is an investment company that provides distributed financial services for global crypto assets. It is a cross-chain service that supports not only Ethereum-based asset management services, but also Binance Smart Chain, Polkadot, and recently added Cardano.

DeFi Service industry is getting more popular recently; however, it is difficult for non-experienced users to deploy the platform due to its complex interface and unclear operation method. Supreme Finance service allows users to easily use and earn profits by composing these complex services of DeFi with a simple and intuitive interface and automating complex operational parts.

Supreme Finance carried out the first phase service which is Ethereum (ERC20) series HYPE farming service in the first half of 2021; and from the second stage service, Ethereum series HYPE (HYPE) and Binance smart chain series HYPEB will both be integrated. More stable staking reward would be expected since the second phase also supports single staking services. In addition, in the fourth quarter, when the third phase service starts, HYPEP of the Polkadot chain and HYPEA of the Cardano chain will be available additionally.                                                                  .

Media Contact Details:

Company Name: Supreme International Asia Company Limited

Company website: https://supremefinance.io/index.html 

Company Email: manager@supremefinance.io

All investment strategies and investments involve the risk of loss. Consider doing your own research before making financial decisions related to any Crypto Company

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supreme-finance-launches-hypeb---a-new-staking-service-301360454.html

SOURCE Supreme International Asia Company Limited

