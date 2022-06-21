Sur West Homes today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.
TUSTIN, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sur West Homes today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The collaboration will ensure that Sur West Homes' client-centric, data-driven service is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Sur West Homes is run by longtime North Tustin residents and top real estate professionals Sue Mitchell and Erin O'Toole Casey. Serving clients from first-time homebuyers, to investors, to those looking to buy or sell luxury properties, Mitchell and O'Toole Casey have a sterling reputation for acting with integrity and going the extra mile for their clients in North Tustin, Tustin, Irvine, Orange, and the beach areas of Newport and Laguna. In 2021, their transaction volume topped $38 million.
"For us, real estate has always been about forming lifelong relationships and remaining available long after closing the deal," said O'Toole Casey. "Now, we'll be able to create more of these meaningful relationships."
Partnering with Side will ensure Sur West Homes remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Sur West Homes with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Sur West Homes will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Our partnership with Side also enables Sur West Homes to grow," Mitchell said. "With access to state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal services, we are better equipped to deliver the future-forward, high-touch service which has driven our success."
About Sur West Homes
Sur West Homes is an all-inclusive boutique real estate company fueled by the desire to help clients build wealth through real estate and upgrade their quality of life. With over 40 years of combined experience and all-encompassing knowledge of North Tustin, Tustin, Irvine, Orange, and the beach areas of Newport and Laguna, Sur West Homes works tirelessly to deliver on the promise of reaching its clients' goals. Sur West Homes is headquartered in North Tustin, California. For more information, visit http://www.surwesthomes.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, press@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side