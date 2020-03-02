GLENVIEW, Ill., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SurePayroll, a leading provider of payroll services to America's small businesses, was awarded Gold in the e-Commerce Customer Service Award category and Bronze for Contact Center of the Year at the 14th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service held in Las Vegas, Nevada. The honors reflect SurePayroll's 20-year legacy of combining the best of customer-powered technology and service.
As consumer expectations have evolved to keep pace with everyday technologies, it's clear there's no longer a one-size-fits-all solution for small business owners. As the first online payroll service developed for small businesses, SurePayroll is relentlessly focused on its vision to deliver small businesses the most effortless experience in the world. Over the last year a key focus has been on delivering new channels and service strategies that allow each user to find their appropriate experience, whether that be almost entirely self-service and online-only or higher-touch.
"In recent years we have challenged ourselves organizationally to shift our focus from customer-centered to customer-powered," said John Cumbee, General Manager at SurePayroll. "Part of that shift is using our customer (behavioral and demographic) data and insights to move the needle when it comes to customer experience, specifically replacing the concept of a one-size-fits-all 'ideal customer experience' with delivering the appropriate individual user experience at scale."
In October 2018, SurePayroll bolstered its focus on providing outstanding customer service by creating a Service Systems and Projects Analysis team to drive more proactive use of data and analytics in defining, understanding, and prioritizing customer needs. The team translates these insights into product and service opportunities that deliver the most value back to the customer and support business strategy.
"As the first online payroll provider for small businesses, we've always played at the intersection of technology and customer service," said Jamal Ayyad, Vice President of Service at SurePayroll. "It's really rewarding to see our investments in data, analytics, and automation to optimize both technology and live service recognized by the Stevies. It validates our perspective that 'if you have to call, we've already failed' and our commitment to constantly evolving to meet customer needs and expectations."
For more information about SurePayroll, please visit www.surepayroll.com
About SurePayroll
SurePayroll is the trusted provider of easy online payroll services to small businesses nationwide. Whether a business has 1, 10, or 100 employees, SurePayroll delivers peace of mind by combining innovative, industry-leading technology and personalized support from an award-winning, U.S.-based customer care team. SurePayroll also provides private-label and co-branded services for accountants and banking partners as well as offering efficient online solutions for managing 401(k) plans, health insurance, workers' compensation, employee screening and more. SurePayroll is a wholly owned subsidiary of Paychex. For more information, please visit www.SurePayroll.com.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves approximately 670,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2019 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About The Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.
Victoria Lewis
victoria.lewis@walkersands.com
312-964-9124