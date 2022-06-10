Productivity tool enhanced to smoothly manage Security, Compliance, and Integrity activities
ATLANTA, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/-- SureShield, a leading provider of simple-to-implement, continuous security risk management and compliance software technologies is now fully integrated with Monday.com, a popular cloud-based project management platform.
This integration was prompted by SureShield partner Choice Cybersecurity. Monday.com allows Choice Cybersecurity to efficiently gather customer data and populate the SureShield platform for compliance and report-generating purposes. Choice Cybersecurity is comfortable with both the user-friendly Monday.com interface and the solid reporting structure and dashboard offered by SureShield. Now fully integrated, Choice Cybersecurity can offer its customers rock-solid compliance services at breakneck speed.
Toggling between platforms to manually input and output data is a painstaking process for any organization. The SureShield-Monday.com integration renders this inefficient workflow unnecessary. A common dashboard is now available for day-to-day management and reporting purposes.
"This is a game changer. The 2-way interface has reduced the amount of manual labor required to manage the compliance process," says Steve Rutkovitz, Cofounder and CEO of Choice Cybersecurity. "Platform modifications allow us one view, which significantly reduces workload, helps organize and automate data, and lowers the chance of data inconsistency."
Alex Spigel, Cofounder and COO of Choice Cybersecurity, says, "We are amazed by the SureShield Monday.com integration. Their willingness to customize this integration has been a game-changer for our project management and has allowed us to concentrate on getting our clients to become and stay compliant by using our existing workflow."
"We are willing to integrate with other productivity platforms," says Sanjaya Kumar, CEO, SureShield. He adds, "SureShield is neither a siloed application nor a disruptor of established workflows. Instead, our applications are easy-to-use enhancements of best security, compliance, and integrity practices. We are committed to ensuring SureShield works seamlessly with our MSP, MSSP and virtual CISO partners as well as our direct customers."
About Choice Cybersecurity
Choice CyberSecurity provides businesses and MSPs with exceptional compliance and security services that continuously meet and maintain each organization's regulatory obligations. The company safeguards all customers by quickly identifying vulnerabilities and providing proactive solutions to protect clients from all security threats and meet compliance requirements. Visit choicecybersecurity.com.
About SureShield
SureShield offers a comprehensive, easy-to-use, integrated suite of automated security, compliance, and integrity IT products to protect against data breaches and hacks, assure regulatory framework compliance and safeguard against employee, contractor, and vendor risk. SureShield protects exposed sensitive data, continuously manages vulnerabilities, and maintains a state of continued compliance readiness while significantly reducing customer resource requirements. Visit sure-shield.com.
