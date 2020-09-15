SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Texas has been particularly affected by COVID-19, especially those children suffering from critical illnesses and compromised immune systems. Driscoll Children's Hospital is on the front line, providing emergency and long-term children's medical services. According to Driscoll, the facility offers a "medical staff comprised of pediatric specialists in more than thirty-two medical and thirteen surgical specialties. Working with the medical staff are more than 1,800 employees including more than 450 nurses." Among those vital specialties are Driscoll's renal transplant, cancer, cardiology and pediatric intensive care programs.
Surety One, Inc. has delivered a corporate monetary donation matched by Constantin Poindexter, the firm's chief executive officer along with a shipment of arts and crafts, school supplies and age-appropriate gifts to the medical facility.
Says Poindexter, "I am pleased to support the laudable goals of Driscoll. Our support is in accordance with the charitable focus of the Poindexter Surety Group and my personal interest in the fight against pediatric illnesses. This donation deepens our commitment to southern Texas where we have significant community interests and it directly benefits pediatric patients in an area of the country particularly hard hit by COVID-19. I am blessed to be able to support the medical professionals that are dedicated to saving the lives of these kids."
As a member of the communities that it serves, Surety One, Inc. contributes to the relief of the sick, disabled, and less fortunate members of society with a particular affinity for childhood illness support groups. Monetary and gifts in kind are delivered to legitimate medical research and philanthropic foundations on a monthly disbursement basis.
