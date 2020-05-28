DUBLIN, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market worldwide will grow by a projected US$1.8 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.
High-Speed Placement Equipment, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 6.5% and reach a market size of US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The High-Speed Placement Equipment market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 6.9% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$79.5 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$79.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the High-Speed Placement Equipment segment will reach a market size of US$202.6 Million by the close of the analysis period.
Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$294.5 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity.
Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Recent Market Activity
- Surface Mount Technology (SMT) - A Prelude
- Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment - Market Overview
- Bright Prospects Ahead for SMT Equipment Market
- Asia-Pacific Evolves into the Core Market for SMT Equipment
- The Booming ECM Sector to Boost Demand for SMT Equipment in Asia-Pacific
- China: Driving Force Behind Asia-Pacific's Stellar Performance
- Favorable Macro Scenario to Aid Market Expansion
- Stable Momentum in Global PMI Benefits Augurs Well
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- CyberOptics Corporation (USA)
- Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Fuji Corporation (Japan)
- Glenbrook Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Heller Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (USA)
- Juki Corporation (Japan)
- Koh Young Technology, Inc. (South Korea)
- Kulicke & Soffa Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)
- Mycronic AB (Sweden)
- Naprotek, Inc. (USA)
- Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium)
- Nordson DAGE (UK)
- Omron Corporation (Japan)
- Orbotech, Ltd. (Israel)
- Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
- Saki Corporation (Japan)
- Teradyne, Inc. (USA)
- Universal Instruments Corporation (USA)
- Viscom AG (Germany)
- Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- YXLON International GmbH (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growth in Electronics Manufacturing to Boost Market Prospects for SMT Equipment
- Application Areas of SMT Across Key End-Use Sectors
- A Review of Primary End-Use Sectors for SMT Technology
- Consumer Electronics
- Telecommunication & Mobile Communication Devices
- Transportation and Automotive Electronics
- Medical and Healthcare Devices
- Aerospace & Defense Equipment
- LED Components
- Critical Importance of Automation Creates Conducive Environment for SMT Equipment
- Evolving Role of 'Smart Factory' to Fuel Sales of Fully Automated SMT Platforms
- Industry 4.0 Promulgates the Smart Factory Concept
- A Brief Glimpse of First, Second, Third, & Fourth Industrial Revolutions
- IPC-HERMES-9852 Standard Readies PCB Board Flow Level for Industry 4.0
- SMT Placement Equipment - The Traditional Revenue Contributor
- Technological Innovations Set to Drive the Market in SMT Placement Equipment Market
- Machine Vision Gains Stronger Roots in SMT Placement Equipment Market
- Convergence Playing an Instrumental Role in Placement Equipment Market
- SMT Screen Print Equipment - The Fastest Growing Product Segment
- Market Drivers and Restraints for Various Screen-Printers
- Jet Printing Competes Stencil Printing in Screen Printer Market
- SMT Screen Printer Equipment Vendors Go for Integrated Solutions
- SMT Inspection Equipment Gain Traction as Focus Shifts from Detection to Prevention
- Rising Adoption of Lead-Free Solder Strengthens Sales of Inspection Equipment
- 'Right Timing' Influence Sales Patterns for SMT Inspection Equipment
- Repair and Rework also Drives Demand for AXIs
- Technological Advancements Spearheading Market Prospects for SMT Inspection Equipment
- Growing Package Complexity Driving Business Case for Advanced Inspection Equipment
- Drifting from Manual to Sensor-based Inspection Systems
- 3D Inspection Solutions to Drive Growth
- Productivity Optimization Drive Opens Ground for Next Generation AOIs
- AOI Segment Explores New Opportunities
- Second Generation AOI Control Solutions: Design is the Key for Success
- Advances in X-Ray Inspection Systems Drive Efficiency
- SMT Soldering Equipment Sees Strong Growth Prospects
- Trend-Setting Technologies
- Intensifying R&D to Foster Growth
- Lead-Free Solder: Emboldens Growth Opportunities
- Slow But Steady Growth Opportunities for SMT Cleaning Equipment
- Lead-Free Manufacturing Continues to Drive Demand
- Difficulties Faced in the Cleaning of Lead-free Equipment
- APT Drives the Market
- Impact of Government Regulations on SMT Cleaning Equipment
- Repair and Rework Emerge as an Integral Part of EMS - Drive Demand for SMT Repair & Rework Equipment
- Escalating Assembly Costs Drive Demand for Rework Equipment
- Need for Speed & Flexibility in Electronics Manufacturing Industry Spurs Growth
- Next Generation Electronics: Opens up Opportunities for SMT
- Shrinking PCB Size Paints Brighter Prospects
- Demand for 'High-Mix' Equipment on Rise
- Energy Efficient Equipment Come to Fore Amid Clamor for Environment Protection
- Machine Vision: A Stitch in Time
- From OEMs to CEMs and EMS Providers: Changing Customer Profile
- Electronic Contract Manufacturers - Key Consumer Segment of SMT Equipment
- ECMS Industry: Bitten by Pricing Pressures
- SMT - Not Completely Free of Defects
- Purchase Cycles Reward But Also Retard Growth
- Commoditization Kills Price Differentials
- Skewed Customer Profile Strains the Margins
- Used Equipment: The Threat is Real
- High Entry Barriers Hinder New Market Entrants
- Density Packing Voices Concerns for High Quality Placement and Inspection
- High False Calls and Escape Rates Dent Investor Confidence in SMT Inspection Equipment
- Multiple Technologies Cannibalize Sales for SMT Inspection Equipment
- Price Sensitivity: A Major Challenge for SMT Equipment
- Pricing Undercuts Market Leadership
- Challenges Faced by Advanced Manufacturing Industry
- Technology Challenges
- Constant Demand for Improved Processes and Materials
- Unstable Packaging
- Difficulty in Reworking Conflicts between Process Capability and Design Requirements
- Thermal Pad Voiding
- Latest Advancement in SMT Technology
- Technological Innovations
- Importance of Absolute Encoder in SMT Placement
- Smart Feeder Technology
- Focus on Responsive and Flexible Manufacturing Lines
- Ensuring Lower Cost and Smaller Footprint
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 69
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t3n9ww
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716