HeyLayer enables easy minting via credit card or STX for Wave Riders Club NFT series by surfing.com
LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Surfing.com, a global water sports lifestyle media network, today announced the launch of the Wave Riders Club NFT series featuring 5000 unique Wave Riders Club Sharks, which will be minted on the Stacks Blockchain and secured by the Bitcoin Blockchain via HeyLayer's smart contract and minting API technology. NFT Buyers will be able to "Mint with Ease'' and use HeyLayer's instant credit card checkout available on desktop or mobile device with no digital wallet required.
With apes, punks and owls getting so much attention lately, the sharks knew it was the right time to reveal themselves and their passion for surfing to the world. A call was made to every surfing shark across the globe to head to the ancestral home of surfing as a unified club representing all surfers everywhere. From Australia, to Giza, Paris, California, and more, all the sharks have locked in their ancestral coordinates and are headed to a very special place in the heart of surfing. Where exactly? Well, that's part of the fun embedded in each piece of this digital collectible artwork and a story that is yet to unfold. Brought vividly to life by artist Mathew Laurence Knott, known for his eye-popping characters and obsession with color, each shark is unique with some being extremely rare in relation to the overall collection.
Wave Riders Club owners will have more than just a rare piece of art, however. The NFT provides lifetime access for the current holder to exclusive surfing content and opportunities, metaverse integrations, and exclusive VIP experiences in the soon-to-be launched United Surfing League (coming Fall 2022). "Our definition of surfing is broad and inclusive of everyone connected by it," said Surfing.com Cofounder and World Champion surfer Ian "Kanga" Cairns. "The Wave Riders Club has been created as a community for all surf fans across the world."
"We chose to partner with HeyLayer for a number of reasons," said Surfing.com Cofounder Chris Almida. "Their ease of use for NFT newcomers, their white label platform technology for partners like ourselves, and most importantly the tie-in via Stacks to Bitcoin. We believe Bitcoin is the predominant store of value in the crypto world and the most recognizable cryptocurrency outside the crypto culture."
"Ever since we graduated from the Stacks blockchain first accelerator, we decided we wanted to work with brands that get web3 and that align with our values," said Gary Riger HeyLayer CTO. "Surfing.com is that brand. Wave Riders Club is not alone in its belief in smart contracts secured by Bitcoin. In that respect, we're very well aligned and look forward to working with them on this project."
Each year, Surfing.com plans to release another 5000 Wave Rider Club member NFTs, with each drop featuring a unique character and specific benefits. This genesis collection will inherit all the benefits of each new release, making it the most valuable collection in the series. In addition, each drop will adopt an ocean-related environmental cause to support by donating a portion of proceeds from the NFT sales. The cause associated with this genesis drop is the Shark Stewards.
Secondary market listing will be available via the HeyLayer Marketplace.
NFT Drop Details:
- 5000 unique digital shark collectibles
- Minted on Stacks and anchored to Bitcoin Blockchain
- Mint Date – April 26, 2022
- Mint Price - $275 USD
- Whitelist - 3 shark NFT limit during presale
- Utility - NFT enables access to exclusive Content, Merch, Experiences and United Surfing League VIP access.
- Website - https://waveriders.club
- Instagram - @waveriders.club
- Twitter - @WaveRidersClub
- Discord – Coming Soon
About HeyLayer
HeyLayer is a one-stop platform for managing NFT campaigns at scale, focused on making it super simple for brands to transition to Web3. HeyLayer's no-code solution includes free and easy minting (no gas fees!), customized NFT storefronts, Credit Card checkout, and minting APIs for complete white-label integration.
HeyLayer is a women-led company with a diverse international team committed to creating a more sustainable future and leveraging Web 3.0 to do good in the real-world.
About Surfing.com Our vision is all boards, all water, all surfing at Surfing.com and we believe that water connects us and it is our responsibility to ensure it is protected for future generations. Our ssion is to be the authority in everything surfing – entertainment, news and information, travel, health and nutrition, coaching and education, gear and product reviews, events, innovation, technology, and anything else important in surfing.
Media Contact
John Stouffer, Surfing.com, 1 8086461828, johns@surfing.com
SOURCE Surfing.com