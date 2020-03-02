NEWBURY, England, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adept Business Systems has launched an updated version of its Surga Central commercial PropTech platform. The new release enables commercial real estate agents to improve their ability to manage and service enquiries received from Rightmove Commercial - the U.K.'s largest commercial property portal.
Enquiries submitted to Rightmove Commercial will now be automatically entered into Surga Central's CRM platform and logged in real-time against the corresponding property record. As well as eliminating manual entry, this approach ensures that the agency can quickly respond directly from Surga Central to arrange a viewing or provide additional information. Enquiry information can also be subsequently used for owner reporting and ROI analysis.
"Online property portals empower enquirers by giving them the ability to lodge enquiries when it is convenient to do so, rather than within a rigid time window when the offices of agents happen to be open," said Steve Clark, Adept CEO.
"Our research indicates that most commercial property enquiries are now received outside of normal office hours. This makes it imperative that technology is used to ensure that enquiries are not forgotten and that managers can easily identify what remains to be followed up," added Clark.
With the increased popularity of commercial property portals, such as Rightmove, throughout the U.K. market, the new version of Surga Central promises to simplify the way agents manage their portal leads and help property owners understand their return on investment when advertising on Rightmove.
Surga Central is a global PropTech and CRM platform designed for commercial real estate agents and owners. U.K. customers include Hellier Langston, Houston Lawrence, CF Commercial, Loveitts and Ayers & Cruiks. Australian/NZ customers include CI Australia, Facey Property, SVN Commercial and members of the Knight Frank and Colliers International networks.
Further information:
Gary Clark, Director, Surga Central UK
+44 1635 760720
Steve Clark, CEO, Adept Business Systems
+61 2 9330 5555
