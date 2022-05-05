Surgent's "Max the Tax" short, interactive CPE and CE courses recognized in the Game-based Curriculum Solution category
RADNOR, Pa., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Surgent Accounting & Financial Education, a division of KnowFully Learning Group, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in The 20th Annual American Business Awards®. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Surgent's new "Max the Tax" series of game-based CPE and CE courses, part of "Surgent Interactive", was nominated in the Game-based Curriculum Solution category.
"Max the Tax" uses real-world scenarios to keep accounting, tax and financial professionals engaged as they develop skills and earn credits needed to maintain their credentials. In each course, they interview various taxpayers and adjust their tax returns based on their answers. Learners apply their knowledge of tax laws and earn a score based on the quality of the interview and the adjustments they make.
"We are honored to be among the winners of the 2022 American Business Awards and congratulate the other organizations who were nominated this year," said Liz Kolar, Surgent's executive vice president. "Our team works incredibly hard to make continuing education fun and engaging for accounting and financial professionals. It is thrilling to receive this recognition from the judges, particularly so soon after the release of the 'Max the Tax' series and our 'Surgent Interactive' platform."
More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Judges noted that "Max the Tax" is an "extremely innovative offering" that has "potential … with real-world interactive gaming for learning beyond accounting, as well."
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale.
"We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA. To learn more about the "Max the Tax" course series visit "Surgent Interactive".
About Surgent Accounting & Finance Education
Surgent Accounting & Financial Education, a division of KnowFully Learning Group, is a provider of the high-impact education experiences that accounting, tax and financial professionals need throughout their careers. For most of the company's 35-year history, Surgent has been a trusted provider of the continuing professional education (CPE), continuing education (CE) and skill-based training that professionals need to maintain their credentials and stay current on industry changes. More recently, Surgent became one of the fastest-growing certification exam review providers, offering adaptive learning-based courses that help learners pass accounting and finance credentialing exams faster. Learn more at Surgent.com.
About KnowFully Learning Group
The KnowFully Learning Group provides continuing professional education, exam preparation courses and education resources to the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's suite of learning solutions helps learners become credentialed, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials, and stay informed on the latest trends and critical changes in their industries over the course of their careers. The company provides exam preparation and continuing education for accounting, finance, and tax professionals under the Surgent Education brand. KnowFully's healthcare education brands include CME Outfitters, CE Concepts, PharmCon, The Rx Consultant, ChiroCredit, IA Med, Psychotherapy.net, and American Fitness Professionals & Associates. For more information, please visit KnowFully.com.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
###
Media Contact
Rosemary Ostmann, Surgent Accounting & Finance Education, 201-615-7751, rostmann@rosecomm.com
SOURCE Surgent Accounting & Finance Education