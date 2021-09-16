ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Surgery Exchange today announced it is partnering with Vizient, Inc. to provide its cloud-based, end-to-end platform that automates and streamlines implant surgery planning and case management to hospitals. This solution resolves a growing clinical supply chain concern by standardizing automation to realize greater cost efficiencies by health care providers. The strategic partnership provides more access to its offering by reaching a larger marketplace via Vizient's diverse membership base, which includes more than 50% of the nation's acute care providers - including academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and ambulatory care providers, representing more than $110 billion in annual purchasing volume.
"As the first company to develop comprehensive implant/bill-only process technology solutions, this extension of Surgery Exchange's combined offering with Vizient ensures best in class solutions are now available to hospitals and surgery centers across the country," said Amin Rahme, president, and CEO of Surgery Exchange. "This strategic partnership represents the true value that can be realized in collaborations that involve proprietary and legacy expertise in service of the entire surgical supply chain."
Implants and related accessories account for 30%-40% of surgery costs. Providers struggle to reduce cost due to complicated, redundant manual processes associated with implant/bill-only which in turn, leads to larger inefficiencies and unnecessary spending. Through this strategic partnership, Surgery Exchange's enhanced software product lines, already in use throughout the country, further advances process improvement, analytics and insights for Vizient's membership, by expanding and integrating clinical and spend data capabilities.
"We sought to expand our relationship with Surgery Exchange because they have a proven track record of effectively and successfully deploying solutions to address a critical need of our membership," said Simrit Sandhu, executive vice president, transformation & clinical supply solutions for Vizient. "As the leading provider of solutions specific to implant bill-only surgeries, Surgery Exchange quickly expands our capabilities in this area."
Surgery Exchange's solutions are tailored to identify real-time issues, so the pro-active nature of the solution can quickly mitigate those problems. This comprehensive solution delivers better control, compliance, and patient outcomes by eliminating inaccurate implant pricing, missed reimbursements, unnecessary overnight shipping expenses, equipment rental fees for changed/canceled surgeries, lost OR time due to unavailable product, and provides visibility throughout, especially to Central Sterile Processing to track and manage loaner trays.
About Surgery Exchange
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Surgery Exchange is a highly-specialized software company whose innovative cloud-based platform is an industry first. Its business goal is to lower the cost to serve for both hospitals and device manufacturers and create transparency and accountability throughout the implant supply chain. The comprehensive HIPAA-compliant software solution is specifically designed to support hospitals with end-to-end planning and case management focused on implants and bill-only surgery workflow. The Surgery Exchange solution consists of integrated provider-centric software solutions: Surgery Exchange Platform, Surgery Exchange Logistics, and Surgery Exchange Network. For more information about the implant surgery process and the Surgery Exchange platform, please visit SurgeryExchange.com.
About Vizient
Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality, and market performance for more than 50% of the nation's acute care providers, which includes 97% of the nation's academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory care providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics, and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $110 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. In 2021, Vizient acquired Intalere, which expanded its footprint with ambulatory and rural acute care providers. Vizient has earned a World's Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at http://www.vizientinc.com.
###
Media Contact
Sarah Tourville, Surgery Exchange, +1 (404) 915-2550, sarah@mediafrenzyglobal.com
SOURCE Surgery Exchange