SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award winning Talent Feedback Platform, Survale, announces the successful completion of an SOC 2 audit. The audit affirms that Survale's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability, and confidentiality.
As the premier provider of pre hire talent feedback for large enterprises, the outside audit provides an easy way for clients and prospective clients to assess Survale's security infrastructure and know that it complies with the highest standards for data security
"We serve large organizations who trust us with their data and require transparency into Survale's security policies, practices and procedures," said Jason Moreau, co-founder and CEO of Survale. "The completion of this audit allows us to provide that quickly and easily."
Survale's clients have seen up to 50% increases in candidate satisfaction using the pre-hire platform, while seeing increases in recruiter/hiring manager alignment and accountability using feedback collected at each stage of the hiring process.
Survale's talent feedback platform is the only solution that seamlessly measures and analyzes talent experiences from pre-hire to hire to retire. Survale integrates with internal systems like ATS and HRMS to trigger pulse feedback as employers complete transactions. Talent feedback for all talent facing programs resides within Survale's advanced analytics dashboards, allowing leadership to analyze talent experience alongside operational data. The result is a single platform for optimizing talent processes and experience.
Survale's SOC 2 attestation is available to clients and prospective clients upon request.
For more information visit survale.com.
ABOUT SURVALE
Survale's award winning Talent Feedback Platform provides employers with an "Always On" solution for automatically gathering, analyzing and acting upon experiential data from candidates, recruiters, hiring managers and employees at each stage of the hiring process and throughout the talent lifecycle. Survale ties feedback to key recruiting interactions and operational data at each step of the hiring process, prescriptively pinpointing potential problem areas, and tracking trends in recruiting KPIs. This provides recruiting leadership with unprecedented insights into their recruitment operations and quality of hire, allowing them to optimize and align their people and processes around common metrics. For more information, visit: survale.com.
