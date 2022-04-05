SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award winning talent feedback platform, Survale, announced today their recognition as a Major Contender within the Everest Group's EXM Platform Peak Matrix Assessment.
Everest Group analyzed seventeen of the leading Employee Experience Management Platforms using eight different dimensions of Market Impact and Vision/Capability. The exhaustive process included a comprehensive RFI, as well as interviews and demonstrations of Survale's talent feedback platform.
Already the leading candidate experience management solution, Survale has been penetrating the EXM market and the designation as a major contender proves their value. Survale's combination of leading pre-hire experience management with onboarding and employee experience management make them a attractive vendor in the category.
"Survale is proud to be recognized as a Major Contender in the Employee Experience Management market," said Jason Moreau, Co-Founder and CEO of Survale. "Our client list, combined with our unique combination of "Always On" automation and integration of pre-hire candidate experience management supports that recognition."
Survale's talent feedback platform was purpose-built for HR. It connects to core HR systems and automatically gathers feedback from an organization's employees and potential employees after key transactions, as well as and on a timed basis. This enables employers to optimize their talent processes, programs and technologies to maximize candidate and employee experience
Employee Experience Management (EXM) platforms can help various enterprise stakeholders, including senior leaders, HR business partners, and team managers, measure employee experience and provide them the tools to take quick actions based on data-generated insights. Copies of the Everest Group Employee Experience Management (EXM) Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 can be obtained here.
About Survale
An HR Executive Magazine Top HR Product, Survale's Talent Feedback Platform provides employers with an "Always On" solution for automatically gathering, analyzing and acting upon experiential data from candidates, recruiters, hiring managers and employees at each stage of the hiring process and throughout the talent lifecycle. Survale ties feedback to key talent interactions and operational data at each step of the hiring process, prescriptively pinpointing potential problem areas, and tracking trends through talent experience KPIs. This provides HR leadership with unprecedented insights into their talent facing programs, allowing them to optimize and align their people, processes and technologies around common metrics. For more information, visit: survale.com.
About Everest Group
Everest Group is a research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, engineering services, and sourcing. Their research also covers the technologies that power those processes and functions and the related talent trends and strategies. Their clients include leading global companies, service and technology providers, and investors. Clients use Everest Group services to guide their journeys to maximize operational and financial performance, transform experiences, and realize high-impact business outcomes. Details and in-depth content are available at http://www.everestgrp.com.
