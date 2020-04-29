SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience, today announced that Survale, the leading talent feedback platform for measuring candidate and employee experience, has again returned as a Global Underwriter for this year's 2020 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program as the survey and data management platform for the Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards.
"We're very excited to again have Survale power the Talent Board benchmark research program helping hundreds of companies understand their overall candidate experience," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president and board member. "Survale's feedback and analytics platform for measuring candidate experience makes them an ideal partner to help participating companies access and analyze their CandE Awards data in order to better understand and improve their candidate experience. This is more important than ever navigating a global pandemic where everything an employer does will impact their business and brand for years to come."
The annual Talent Board recruiting and candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and now for the first time Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how their organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers and obtain feedback from their candidates, while gaining insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.
The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from hundreds of global employers each year and nearly 1 million job seekers since 2011. To qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also had to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2020 CandE program is now open.
"Survale's ability to automatically gather, analyze and simplify talent feedback across millions of surveys and hundreds of millions of data points make us the logical partner to support Talent Board in providing their transformational research," said Jason Moreau, CEO of Survale. "And our shared focus on candidate experience makes this a perfect match."
About Survale
Survale's award winning Talent Feedback Platform provides employers with an "Always On" solution for automatically gathering, analyzing and acting upon experiential data from candidates, recruiters, hiring managers and employees at each stage of the hiring process and throughout the talent lifecycle, Survale's data provides recruiting and business leadership with unprecedented insights into their recruitment operations, quality of hire, employee experience, engagement and HR program delivery, allowing them to optimize and align their people and processes around common metrics. For more information, visit: survale.com.
About Talent Board
Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards, founded in 2011, is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience with industry benchmarks that highlight accountability, fairness and business impact. The organization, Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. The CandE Awards also serve as a benchmarking program to raise awareness of the benefits of a positive candidate experience and highlight the processes, methodologies and technology that can enhance the recruiting experience as demonstrated by the winning organizations. More information can be accessed at https://www.thetalentboard.org.
