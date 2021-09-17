SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Talent feedback platform provider Survale announced today its selection by HR Executive Magazine as a Top HR Product of 2021.
Survale's Talent Feedback and Analytics Platform integrates with core systems like ATS, HRMS, LMS and more to automatically gather feedback from talent after key transactions or important processes. This experiential data is then combined with operational data from core systems to help organizations understand and optimize how their people, processes, programs and technologies affect their talent experience.
Survale has won multiple excellence awards since its inception in 2016, but this is the first HR Executive Magazine Top HR Product for the platform.
"In today's environment, HR leaders have more questions than answers," said Jason Moreau, Co-Founder and CEO of Survale. "That's why it's fitting that Survale's unique, real time-talent intelligence technology has been recognized in this way at this moment."
Each year, the editors of Human Resource Executive® perform an extensive evaluation of the Top HR Products submissions. They also include as a part of the decision-making process input from a panel of outside experts and analysts. Winning solutions are selected based on their level of innovation, the value added to the HR function, intuitiveness for the user and ability to deliver on what they promise.
The judges noted about Survale: "with Survale, organizations can generate this important feedback no matter what other HCM systems are in place that are the systems of record and transaction. This allows organizations to gain insights on diverse HR processes, even if the source systems are not capable of asking directly for this feedback."
The winners of this year's award will be featured at the HR Technology Conference and Exposition in Las Vegas, September 28-30th. Survale will also exhibit at the conference in booth number 1830.
About Survale
Survale's award winning Talent Feedback Platform provides employers with an "Always On" solution for automatically gathering, analyzing and acting upon experiential data from candidates, recruiters, hiring managers and employees at each stage of the hiring process and throughout the talent lifecycle. Survale ties feedback to key recruiting interactions and operational data at each step of the hiring process, prescriptively pinpointing potential problem areas, and tracking trends in recruiting KPIs. This provides recruiting leadership with unprecedented insights into their recruitment operations and quality of hire, allowing them to optimize and align their people and processes around common metrics. For more information, visit: survale.com.
About Human Resource Executive®
Human Resource Executive was established in 1987 and continues today as the premier publication and website focused on strategic issues in HR. Written primarily for vice presidents and directors of human resources, HRE provides these key decision-makers with news, profiles of HR visionaries and success stories of HR innovators. Stories cover all areas of human resource management, including talent management, benefits, healthcare training and development, HR information systems, technology, retirement planning and employment law. For more information, visit hrexecutive.com.
Media Contact
Ian Alexander, ian@survale.com, +1 (707) 584-6949, ian@survale.com
Jason Moreau, Survale, (888) 207-8782, jason@survale.com
SOURCE Survale