VIENNA, Va., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Industry experts predict that by the end of this decade, nearly all new vehicles sold globally will be connected. Urgently examines the potential for vehicle connectivity to provide safe, transparent and exceptional mobility assistance experiences in a new future mobility focus report titled, "The Upshift to Smart Mobility Assistance: Connected Vehicles & the Road to Proactive Assistance."
For more than 25 years, connected car services have been evolving to include a growing array of safety and convenience features, including breakdown response, vehicle diagnostics and predictive assistance features, navigation, Internet connectivity, infotainment, payments and more.
"Vehicle connectivity is making it possible to move beyond reactive roadside response, to power diagnostics and the ability to proactively deliver a wide range assistance services to motorists before problems occur, avoiding the inconvenience of a breakdown," said Chris Spanos, CEO and co-founder of Urgently. "Urgently is proud to be at the forefront of defining and developing the new connected assistance ecosystem, as we work to fulfill the potential for connected services to deliver safe, transparent and exceptional mobility assistance experiences."
The report includes new data from Urgently's "Connectivity & Mobility Assistance Consumer Survey 2021," which reveals two-thirds (66%) of consumers view vehicle connectivity as roadside assistance, priming the market opportunity for connected services that expand the concept of roadside assistance.
According to the survey, the top six most desirable connected assistance features identified by U.S. consumers are (percentages represent consumers who rated each feature "desirable" or "very desirable"):
- Early collision detection (72.4%)
- Likely dead battery detection (72.2%)
- Insurance policy discounts for safe driving (69.7%)
- Early repair detection (68.9%)
- Vehicle re-routing based on live traffic conditions (68.4%)
- Contact authorities/emergency services upon collision (61.7%)
Consumers expressed their willingness to pay for a number of these features, including preemptive/preventive services, such as early collision detection, likely dead battery detection, and early repair detection.
Consumers also indicated their readiness for a broader range of connected assistance features, including (percentages represent consumers who rated each feature "desirable" or "very desirable"):
- Driver fatigue detection and notification (61.4%)
- Fuel consumption based on your driving behavior (61.4%)
- Contact family/friends upon an incident with your location data (60.2%)
- Mobile mechanic battery check-up and maintenance (59.9%)
- Mobile mechanic tire check-up and maintenance (57.9%)
- Connect to your phone apps (55.9%)
- Contact insurance company in the event of an accident (43.9%)
Additional directional insights on consumer preferences related to vehicle connectivity and smart mobility assistance are included in the Urgently focus report, "The Upshift to Smart Mobility Assistance: Connected Vehicles & the Road to Proactive Assistance."
ABOUT THE SURVEY
The Urgently Connectivity & Mobility Assistance Consumer Survey of an independent panel of 431 U.S. adults was conducted online, in March 2021. It was commissioned to provide directional insights on consumer understanding and preferences related to vehicle connectivity and how it can provide safe, transparent and exceptional mobility assistance. Generational analysis of responses identifies trends for Gen Z: ages 18-34, Gen X: ages 35-54, and Baby Boomers: ages 55+.
